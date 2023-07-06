The Men's Kenosha County Open will be here sooner than you think, but don't worry, there's still time to sign up.

All male golfers regardless of residency are eligible to play in the three-day tournament July 28-30.

The entry deadline is July 14, or as soon as there are 88 golfers, whichever happens first. Late entries, if accepted, are subject to a $15 penalty.

The action starts out July 28 at Brighton Dale Links, the White course, with a 7 a.m. shotgun start. The next day the tournament moves south to Salem at Spring Valley Country Club with 9 a.m. tee times.

Finally, on July 30, things head back east toward Kenosha at Bristol Oaks, with 7 a.m. tee times.

According to organizer Mark Olsen, the tournament will be using Golf Genius live scoring. Each participant must provide a valid email address, and he will receive an email with instructions on how to load the app onto his smart phone.

All communication regarding the event will be via email.

Flights will be determined after 36 holes of play.

The entry fee is $145, which includes green fees, shared cart and contribution to the prize pot. A fee of $25 for skins is optional.

The fee is $125 for high school team members. They are only eligible for medals.

You can make payments to Brighton Dale either in person, by mail, or by phone. For more information, please contact Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com with any questions.