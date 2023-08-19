KA Salute’
At Shepherd’s Crook G.C.
Low gross — Dennis Hoff 39, Home r Ewens 40, Dennis Ruhle 40, Bob Hughes 40. Low under — Kelly Kempken. Closest to pin — Scott Altholff (No. 4), Ewens (No. 8). Skins — Ruhle (No. 5), Hoff (No. 8).
