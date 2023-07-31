It turns out Lillyanna Rodriguez isn't the only Kenosha softball superstar heading to Oklahoma.

In fact, one of her best friends gets to join her Aug. 10-13 at the Team USA All-American games at the site of the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Together, Janiyah Robinson and Rodriguez are two of only 10 girls chosen to represent the state of Wisconsin in this prestigious tournament, and they both happen to live in Kenosha.

Robinson, like Rodriguez, lives in the Bradford district and has dreams of being a star Red Devil one day.

For now, the 12-year-old Robinson is one of the youngest players on her Puma Academy 14U squad, and she is eager to showcase her skills in front of scouts and coaches alike at the grandest stage for softball in the country - the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma.

This event will provide national exposure to elite athletes in the 12U age division and has been designed to identify and highlight the best athletes from across the country.

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team is a pretty big deal, and Sooner red is everywhere in Oklahoma City. So getting the opportunity to play in the softball hotbed of America is quite the treat.

The Sooners recently beat Florida State in the College World Series to win their 53rd consecutive game, an NCAA Division I record, and they’ve now won three consecutive national championships. In fact, their last win came in Oklahoma City in the same stadium where Janiyah will be competing in August.

Only 12 years old, Robinson isn't afraid of the big stage and actually can't wait to show everyone that she belongs playing against some of the best players in the United States.

"Being selected to play in the All-American games is awesome because it is great exposure to some good colleges, and I get to play with other very talented girls my age from around the country," Robinson said. "It is exciting and humbling that I was one of only 10 girls chosen to represent Wisconsin in this tournament."

Rodriguez, who was featured in the Kenosha News last week, has had a fun softball history with Robinson.

The girls first met during the Bullen Middle School softball season in sixth grade. This past travel season, they were both wearing the same jerseys as the two youngest players on the Puma Academy 14U Golf team.

Robinson, 12, and Rodriguez, 13, both decided to go for it and try out for this prestigious showcase together.

The power of friendship was in full effect, as both girls were selected to play in the Team USA All-American games - on the same team.

They now have the precious opportunity to represent their country together in one last tournament together as 12U players.

Robinson is no stranger to being one of the youngest players on her team. She started playing the game she loves at 6 years old, and she hasn't slowed down since.

By age 8, she joined the Puma Academy 12U team. The organization is located locally in Kenosha. Rodriguez also plays for Puma.

Janiyah's older sister is a Puma girl as well.

"My older sister was on the 14U Puma team at the time (when she started Puma as an 8-year-old), and I was allowed to join in their practices, which played a big part in my development as a player," Robinson said. "I have been blessed with great coaches Alyssa Roberts, Josh Colon and John Ruffolo, who have taught me so much about the game."

So what's Robinson planning on doing with softball in the future?

Well, she's dabbled in other sports, but it's clear she believes softball is something she wants to do for a long time.

"My primary focus is on softball, but I have also recently started playing volleyball and really enjoy it," Robinson said. "My goal is to play softball for Bradford High School and eventually play in college."

Robinson is definitely on the right path, and in terms of her softball future, the sky truly is the limit.