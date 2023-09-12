PLEASANT PRAIRIE — He's only 16 years old.

And he's already a youth mixed martial arts world champion.

Adam Haas, a Pleasant Prairie native, won nationals in April in Arkansas, and then went to California and became undisputed national champion again.

At 145 pounds, the 16/17U competitor was now ready to step up to the international stage.

On Aug. 5, far, far away in Abu Dabai, Adam went up against 41 national champions in his division, and it didn't matter. He won again.

Haas fought all of his five fights in one day, and all of the judges agreed by unanimous decision that Adam won his first four fights, but his last fight of the gold medal he submitted his opponent by a rear naked choke.

"It's the best submission of all," said Nick Haas, Adam's dad.

Adam actually beat a kid from Egypt in the finals, the last of his five matches he won in only one day.

Nick Haas said Adam's record is good enough to get sponsors, since he's won two national championships and a world title. The trip to Abu Dabai was $10,000, and the Haas family had to pay for the trip.

Now, Adam will look to win another world championship in Greece on Sept. 27, for the GAMMA (Global Association for Mixed Martial Arts) organization.

"Most other kids have been doing this for more time, and they don't records that come anywhere close," Nick added.

Training every day

Adam trains at Dave Strasser's Freestyle Academy and Veneration BJJ in Kenosha, and recently he was sparring hard and working on his technique at Dave Strasser's in preparation for the next world competition.

"We were getting some light sparring in, just keeping movement," Adam Haas recently said after his session at the academy. "It's constant movement, constant movement."

Light sparring turned into fast fighting, with takedowns, submission moves and all the tough stuff you see on TV.

With a world championship under his belt, Adam is hungry to capture another title.

"I think I have a pretty good chance of winning the worlds," he said.

For now, Adam, who just turned 16, is in this for the long haul. This is his passion. He wants to take it all the way to the top of MMA in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

Adam said his goal is to find a big organization and become a champion. He most prefers the UFC.

"Instead of staying home all day, you feel alive doing this," Adam said. "You feel active. I love chasing goals."

Adam is a sophomore at Shoreland Lutheran High School, where he wrestles on the school's varsity squad. He won a regional title and just missed a state tournament berth as a freshman.

Adam has a goal to make it to state this winter. He says he's better and stronger. Wrestling actually helps him with MMA.

"I feel like wrestling helps me more with MMA," Adam said. "MMA has takedowns, it helps with balance when you're on the ground. Wrestling needs the most energy and durability. In MMA, you'll feel the pain from getting punched. You can get more used to getting hit, but not completely. If they're out-striking you, you take them to the ground. If they're doing good on the ground, you turn to striking. MMA has the most options."

"For wrestling, if you're down by a point late, just keep shooting. MMA is more dangerous, but less exhausting."

Making you tap out

Adam, who was sparring with a new partner recently at Dave Strasser's, showed how to get out of a rear naked choke hold, one of the most lethal submission holds. Seemingly in big trouble, he put his head down and pushed up on his partner's arm, then turned around and regained control on the mat.

It happens in a matter of seconds, and it can mean the difference between victory and tapping out.

Later in the sparring session, Haas' opponent went for a takedown, but Adam countered by swinging around and jumping on his back. He fell to the mat purposely with his partner on top of him, but backwards, and applied the rear naked choke hold.

His partner tapped.

For now, it's about "killing everybody that you meet," dad joked, and it's pretty new to them. Adam has only lost to one person, someone who also happens to live in Wisconsin, Max Starey.

Adam has lost to him a few times, but he finally beat him at nationals in California. He hasn't lost since.

He's on a serious roll.

Pretty soon, sponsorships may come, and one day, who knows, maybe even the UFC.

For now, Adam will keep grinding on the high school wrestling mats and the MMA gyms in Kenosha. And he's loving every minute of it.

One thing's for sure - the sky's the limit.