SOMERS — After a nationwide search including more than 60 candidates, 13 zoom calls and five in-person interviews, the UW-Parkside Rangers athletic program has their guy.

Adam Schemm, a 2008 Parkside graduate, has returned home to become the NCAA Division II school's athletic director, replacing former AD Andrew Gavin and interim AD John Skalbeck.

Schemm addressed a crowd of about 50 in DeSimone Arena Thursday morning, saying it was his dream to come home and take over a burgeoning athletic program.

"I always knew I wanted to work in sports, and I came to Parkside because they had a sports marketing degree and I wanted to be at a smaller school," Schemm said.. "I did a couple minor league baseball internships, an internship with the Brewers, and coming out of college I met a Marquette University sports guy and he was able to hire me out of college."

"This is home. I'm from Appleton, my wife's from Minocqua," he continued. "Back in February, when Andrew said he's leaving, I always knew this was my dream job. We had conversations about it, because I know him. I went through the process just like any other candidate. I'm excited to be here. It's my dream job to come back and lead the athletic program. My brother is an alum. I've always said it's my dream job."

Schemm was joined at the conference by his brother Ryan, wife Ellie, daughter Scarlett, 11, and son Louie, 8. Skalbeck and Schemm's parents, Tom and Mary, shared laughs and a long conversation in the middle of the basketball court.

It was an atmosphere that seemed meant to be.

“I would like to first express my gratitude to Interim Chancellor Scott Menke and Interim AD John Skalbeck for this incredible opportunity,” Schemm said. “I am grateful to lead Parkside’s athletic programs and look forward to building upon the tremendous foundation that has been laid in recent years.

"Returning to serve my alma mater is a true honor, I am excited to get to work in partnering with the Parkside community, and serving the Ranger coaches, staff, and student-athletes.”

Gavin departed Parkside to become the director of athletics at the University of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in April.

“We are excited to have Adam officially join the UW-Parkside team,” said Interim Chancellor Scott Menke. “He has had a strong passion for Parkside since his days as a student here on campus. Parkside Athletics is poised to move to the next level under his leadership."

Skalbeck said Thursday that Schemm will begin his tenure as athletic director pn Aug. 7.

Plenty of experience

Schemm comes to Parkside after spending the last five years as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Relations at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

In his role with the Panthers, he led the efforts of the marketing, ticket sales, communications, creative content, and event operations teams, while also overseeing campus and community engagement opportunities. He also served as the primary sport administrator for baseball and women’s tennis.

Schemm helped develop of a five-year strategic plan for UW-Milwaukee athletics. The plan emphasized the growth of many areas, including revenue generation, student-athlete success, diversity and inclusion, employee relations, facilities, branding, community and campus engagement, and department excellence.

In the Panther Athletic Department, he oversaw projects including:

Implementing a new strategic plan that increased men's basketball season ticket sales by 134% and group ticket sales by 162%.

Leading the charge in creating the department's first-ever social content unit, which resulted in a 543% increase in engagement on Facebook, a 78% increase in impressions on Twitter, and a 331% increase in growth on Instagram.

Helping to initiate the first online giving campaign, which raised over $63,000.

Leading the coordination efforts and operations for the opening of Franklin Field, the new home of Panther Baseball, in 2021.

Prior to his time in Milwaukee, he served as the assistant athletic director for marketing at the University of South Florida from 2014-18. His primary responsibilities included overseeing in-game entertainment, the fan experience, advertising, digital efforts, creative services, and promotional strategies. He was also a liaison to the Aspire Ticket Sales group and Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties, who manage the Bulls' multi-media rights.

Prior to that stop, Schemm served as the assistant athletic director for marketing at the University of Rhode Island from 2010-14. He worked to overhaul URI's in-game entertainment strategies for men's basketball, developed department branding standards, and was the sport administrator for the Rams Softball program. He also helped URI set a program record for revenue in men's basketball after he instituted the department's first-ever proactive ticket sales campaign. In addition, he negotiated a multi-year agreement with Nelligan Sports Marketing to outsource URI's multimedia and sponsorship rights.

Schemm received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from Parkside in 2008. He earned his Master of Sports Administration from Ohio University in 2014.

Parkside expressed its appreciation to Dr. Kurt Patburg of Mammoth Sports Consulting for assistance through the search process.

Taking it to 'another level'

Skalbeck said he's excited about Schemm's knowledge of the area, experience and leadership abilities. Skalbeck, who is a Geoscience professor and chair at Parkside, will continue his role as interim AD through Aug. 6.

"When Adam gets to campus, I'll go back to my academic duties," said Skalbeck, who's taught at Parkside for 22 years. "Adam was the best fit.

"His background is in external relations, fundraising, marketing, and he knows the UW system. He knows the area. He's got a management style and demeanor that's calm, confident, very communicative, steady and diligent. He does his homework.

"You could tell in his preparation for the interviews he's someone that's very thoughtful. We thought that would translate well. The AD sits on the Chancellor's cabinet. The athletic director has direct communication with the Chancellor, so it's important."

Schemm will also face a major project when he begins in August.

"The university is embarking on a public-private partnership," Skalbeck added. "We'll have a master developer that will seek to bring private interests in to develop athletic fields, housing and some commercial opportunities on the Parkside campus.

"There's a couple of Chicago firms and a Milwaukee firm that put together a big plan and try to figure out funding. The state owns the land. The state's not going to sell any land. The private part will be able to develop it, and there's a partnership agreement, so we're hoping it's a win-win."

"We have great partnerships with Haribo, Jockey, Chick-fil-A and Bear Realty, but we're taking it to another level. It's building a baseball stadium, building a soccer complex with lights and turf. It will be in the tens of millions range, and it's a process, but the University of Wisconsin system is moving quickly.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity for our new AD and our new Chancellor. It's going to change the whole outlook. A common narrative we hear is we're a hidden gem. We're not hidden anymore. We are a gem. We shine. Come look at us."