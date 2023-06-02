KENOSHA – As Oak Creek softball players rushed the home plate area in victory celebration Thursday afternoon at Bullen Middle School, the casual fan who witnessed the extra-inning instant classic couldn’t help but wonder – what just happened?

A valid question indeed after the host Bradford Red Devils -- somehow the road team despite playing on their home field -- took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, only needing three outs to advance to their first WIAA state tournament since 2019 and second in school history.

But as they tend to do in softball, things went haywire, fast.

Oak Creek sent the game into extras and walked off Bradford, 2-1, in eight innings, to advance to next weekend’s WIAA state softball tournament in Madison. Top-seeded Oak Creek improved to 23-6, while Bradford’s strong season ends at 20-6.

It was the third time the Knights beat the Red Devils this season.

This one stung the most.

“We needed more production on offense to extend the lead before the seventh,” Bradford head coach John Ruffolo said Friday morning. “Oak Creek had four walk-off wins this year, so we expected that their senior hitters would put some pressure on us in the last inning.”

They put pressure on the Red Devil defense, but the umpires didn’t necessarily help the cause.

Aubrey Strelow was dealing in relief of starter Brooklyn Danielson, who held the Knights scoreless through five innings.

Danielson was masterful, as she struck out seven and walked one but allowed zero hits.

Strelow was just as impressive, but the sophomore ran into some trouble with her team up 1-0 in the seventh inning, three outs away from a state berth.

A base hit to right field allowed an Oak Creek runner to attempt to run from first to third, but the Bradford right-fielder made a perfect throw in the air to third, and the runner was called out for the first out.

Hold on.

It turned out she ran into the shortstop, who was called for obstruction, so instead of one on with one out, a manageable dilemma, there were now runners on the corners with nobody out.

“After we walked the next batter to load the bases with no one out, Emma Schmidt hit a pop up that found the ground behind the infield, which was pulled in to stop the run,” Ruffolo added. With the game tied 1-1 and still no outs, Strelow pitched out of the jam by getting a groundball fielder’s choice at home, a strikeout, and an inning-ending groundout to second base.

The irate Bradford crowd, which was still teeming from the questionable obstruction, brought that same energy of celebratory cheers as the Red Devils headed to extra innings tied and still very much alive.

But Strelow’s leadoff triple to deep center field wasn’t enough. The ball almost went over the fence, which would’ve tremendously changed the outcome, but she was stuck at third base.

“A hit batter and a walk loaded the bases, but we were unable to come through with a hit to break the tie,” Ruffolo said.

After Strelow got into trouble again in the eighth, Oak Creek walked it off with an RBI single by Emma Schmidt to earn the win, 2-1.

“We battled the entire game, but it is difficult to hold off a senior-dominated team like Oak Creek for seven innings,” Ruffolo added. “I am proud of how our team worked through some jams and pushed this game to extra innings.”

“Our seniors Montana Hipper, Rachael Madsen, and Lexi Siedjak, along with junior captain Lauren Jeanblanc, did a fantastic job guiding an overall young team to a top-two finish in the conference and regional championship. Today, we gave one of the premiere teams in the state all that they could handle, and I couldn't be prouder of our team.”

Since Oak Creek was the top seed, they earned the right to be the home team, despite the game being played at Bradford’s home stadium.

Winning pitcher Riley Grudzielanek, the niece of former Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Grudzielanek (Oak Creek High School graduate), was every bit as advertised.

The Division 1 recruit struck out 12 batters in eight strong innings, and her work to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth was significant.

Grudzielanek had the control to keep girls off balance, the velocity to blow them away, and the secondary pitches to keep them guessing.

In the first inning, the Red Devils scored their only run thanks to a suicide squeeze by Angela Parker that scored Strelow.

Strelow led off the inning with an infield single to deep shortstop, and she advanced to third on Racheal Madsen’s sacrifice bunt, which got away from the Oak Creek first baseman.

It was the Red Devils’ best finish in the postseason since 2019, when they won a game at the state tournament before losing.