WILMOT - Last summer, it was former Wisconsin Badgers and NBA star hooper Sam Dekker.

A month ago, hometown baller Jaeden Zackery returned to his grade school in Salem.

And now, a current Marquette University All-American basketball player is bringing a basketball camp to the area.

Tyler Kolek, a 2023 second team All-American for the Big East champion Marquette Golden Eagles, is choosing Wilmot Union High School as the destination for his first ever basketball camp, July 29-30, thanks to help from local basketball aficionado Johnny Highland, Jr.

Highland works for ProStart Sports, which was started in 2016 and has run youth sports camps all over the country.

The most notable athletes with Wisconsin sports ties that we have worked with are Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker, Ethan Happ, Bobby Portis, Melvin Gordon, Gavin Lux, Josh Gasser, James White, Jaeden Zackery, and now Tyler Kolek.

“I was motivated to run a camp because of all the great things that the game of basketball has given me through hard work and dedication," said Kolek, who averaged 12.9 points, 7.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds and earned second team All-American honors last season. "I want to pass along my knowledge and love for the game to the younger generation that is aspiring to be in a similar position when they grow up.”

“Hosting this camp in Wilmot gives me a wider reach to kids in Wisconsin and Illinois. I am excited to broaden my reach to these kids and hope to make an impact in the larger community."

Kolek helped lead the Golden Eagles to a Big East Conference outright championship and tournament championship under head coach Shaka Smart.

Kolek and four others starters will return to Marquette for the 2023-24, where expectations will be high and the team will be expected to advance past the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Golden Eagles lost in the second round back in March to Michigan State.

Highland, Jr., an assistant varsity boys basketball coach at Wilmot under head coach Jake Erbentraut and founder of ProStart Sports, is hoping to make Kolek's camp an every-year thing.

"We hope to build a relationship with Tyler and put on an annual basketball camp with him," Highland, Jr. said. "We aim to make Wilmot the destination for young athletes to travel to for these amazing, large scale camps led by the top basketball names in the state of Wisconsin. Parents and campers are still approaching me about the Sam Dekker ProStart Basketball Camp from last year and how incredible of a basketball experience it was for them."

"The event is a two-day player development basketball camp held at Wilmot Union High School on July 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each day. Members of the Wilmot coaching staff on both the boys and girls teams along with ProStart Sports trainers and coaches will instruct the camp with Tyler.”

While Highland, Jr. is the camp director, Erbentraut will be involved, along with speed and agility coach Michael Schmalfeldt, strength and conditioning coach Nick Billegas and media director Bob Sarnowski.

Kolek is making his camp debut in rural, western Kenosha County.

“This is my first camp that I will be running, which makes it that much more special and adds another layer of excitement to it," Kolek said. "I look forward to meeting all the kids and not only improving their basketball skills but having as much fun with them as possible!”

Boys and girls ages 8 to 17 are welcome to the two-day camp, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. Campers can be as young as first grade or as old as entering 12th grade.

According to the ProStart Sports camp link, "Kolek aims to grow the game of basketball by providing an unforgettable experience of developing skills for all the campers utilizing some of the same drills used at the highest levels of basketball. Campers should wear basketball shoes, appropriate basketball clothes, and BRING YOUR OWN BASKETBALL. This will be a competitive camp for the high school aged kids. Campers will be separated by age and skill level during camp."

To register and for more information, visit prostartsports.com/kolek.