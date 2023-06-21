SALEM — The dream that started as a little girl hooping with her little sisters in her family’s pole barn near Silver Lake became a reality Tuesday.

McKenna Johnson, who will be a senior at Wilmot Union High School this fall, signed on the dotted line with the University of Minnesota, where she will play NCAA Division I college basketball as a Golden Gopher starting with the 2024-25 season.

During her junior season last winter, Johnson earned Wisconsin all-state honors, first-team all-Southern Lakes Conference, first-team Kenosha News All-County, and countless other awards for her superior performance.

McKenna earned first team all-county honors for the Kenosha News her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Every once in a while, a special player comes along and it doesn’t matter how old he or she is, they can play the game better than just about any of his or her peers.

That sums up the career of Johnson.

Johnson averaged a remarkable 26 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists as a junior at Wilmot, and her points per game tied Indian Trail junior Adrianna Gonzalez for the most points in Kenosha County.

Both Johnson and Gonzalez averaged 26.0 points.

McKenna made a splash as a freshman under Wilmot head coach Jerod Boyd, as she and the Panthers earned a few upset victories in the playoffs to sneak into sectionals, where they lost in the semifinals.

But Johnson was a superstar from Day One, putting up 18.6 points as a freshman.

Eventually, she would average 26 only two years later. But what sets her apart is her 3-point shooting.

Second-year head coach Keith Skrzynecki sung Johnson’s praises in an interview back in December.

“Of course,” he said when asked if Johnson’s game has improved from last season. “She has worked tremendously hard this offseason to work on her craft. She has taken on ideas and suggestions to improve her game both offensively and defensively. The sky’s the limit with her.”

According to Shoreland Lutheran Athletic Director Matt Grow in December, Johnson has to average around 28 points per game over her final 50 or so high school games to pass the all-time Kenosha County scoring mark of former Pacer Chelby Koker, who scored 2,448 career points.

Johnson has 1,587 career points heading into her senior year this November, so it will be a tall task to catch Koker. McKenna will have to average 35.9 points per game her senior year if she plays the 24 games the Panthers played last year.

However, Wilmot was bounced in the second round this season.

Johnson’s senior year, when she would perhaps have her best high school season, it’s possible she could average in the 30s for points, and a strong playoff run could equate to a total of 30 games potentially.

If that’s the case, and the Panthers can advance to a sectional final or the state tournament in Green Bay, Johnson would only need to average 30 points per game to flirt with surpassing Koker’s seemingly unreachable milestone.

Koker averaged around 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game last season for Division I Northern Illinois University, located in DeKalb, Ill.

While Koker’s record may seem unattainable, Johnson could at least pass Sidney Cooks, the former St. Joseph star, who graduated in 2017 with 1,920 points. Johnson is 334 points away from passing Cooks, so McKenna should move into second place all-time in Kenosha County girls scoring by January 2024.

Sure, it’s not about individual points, necessarily, but in the game of basketball, one player can lead a team to glory.

Look at a guy like LeBron James, or even Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, people that put their otherwise “average” teammates on their backs and won NBA championships. Every time a great player like them won it all, they only had one other star player. It was Kyrie Irving, Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis for James, Scottie Pippen for Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom and Ron Artest for Kobe.

Of course, Johnson isn’t WNBA-ready just yet, but if you watch recent Twitter highlights of her club tournament performances all across the country, you will see why DI programs are salivating over the left-handed, 5-foot-10 scoring sensation.

McKenna can straight fill up the basketball hoop with basketballs, getting buckets from anywhere on the floor, especially behind the 3-point line, where her range is unlimited.

She made 46 3-pointers as a freshman, 52 the next year and a whopping 77 last season. She has shot a solid 35 percent from 3-point land for her career. Expect that to increase next season.

Also, Johnson set a school record with 47 points in a big comeback victory at home against Burlington last December.

She beat the previous record holder, herself, who went off for 41 points as a sophomore and 40 points in a game her freshman year.

With NCAA Division I offers from Arkansas, Belmont, Buffalo, Butler, Central Michigan, Evansville, Green Bay, Iowa State, Marquette, Michigan State, Murray State, North Dakota State, Purdue-Fort Wayne, University of St. Thomas (Minn.) and Wisconsin, along with an NCAA Division II offer from Michigan Tech, Johnson decided to stay close to home and drive five hours northwest to the Twin Cities.

“I am excited to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Minnesota!,” Johnson said Tuesday on her Twitter page. “I would like to thank my parents for the constant support and love, I would also like to thank all the coaches who have helped me along the way.”

“Yes she belongs, she has it all,” Skryznecki added. “She sees the floor, make the right decisions. Team player. Understands the game well.”