BURLINGTON - I know, I know.

It's WAAAAAY too early to be talking about high school football.

Believe it or not, it's close to beginning.

Kickoff will be here Friday night, Aug. 18.

The first practice is Monday, July 31.

That's right, July. Kids don't have a summer anymore.

It's go time.

And the Kenosha County area is ready for the bright lights, freshly-popped Orville Redenbacher popcorn and cheerleaders.

Westosha Central still has quarterback Brock Koeppel, receiver Collin Meininger and fullback Keaton Enright.

Wilmot will lean on a youth movement after Marco Falletti and other key skilled players graduated.

Indian Trail should be bigger, older and better. Sam Callow and LJ Dagen will man the backfield again, and that spells trouble for the Southeast Conference.

The only reason the Hawks didn't advance further last year is they drew an unstoppable, powerhouse program in Muskego.

Look out for the Indian Trail boys this fall. They have a very good chance of being the area's best football team.

Tremper should be good under the field leadership of quarterback Mason Prozanski.

And what about Kenosha Bradford?

Well, they were extremely young last year and relied on Keany Parks, who graduated in early June, for a majority of their touches. This year, expect a young Red Devils squad to be a year older and better and win a few more games. I'd imagine they finish around the .500 mark.

And now the main event - St. Joseph.

OK, I get it, they're in like Division 4 or 5 and only have like 200 kids at their school.

But they're GOOD.

Eric Kenesie will be the senior dual threat at quarterback, and his running may be better than his passing. It's possible the 2023 Kenosha News All-County Basketball Player of the Year is the best athlete in Kenosha County.

Furthermore, Jayden Gordon is a straight-up man amongst boys. He will be the area's leading rusher with 2,000+ yards and more than 20 total touchdowns.

The running back led the area in total yards as a junior in 2022.

Oh, and did I mention Jamire Davis?

He's already getting offers from Division 1 colleges, and he's visited the Big 10's Michigan State and other major programs.

Look for Davis to have a much larger role in the offense.

I predict the Lancers will have the area's best record at either 8-1 or 9-0 and finally get to the state tournament at Camp Randall Stadium.

Finally, I can't forget Kenosha Christian Life. They had a ton of talent last year with Erick Decker and Jack Helzer, but they've graduated. The team that plays its home games at Westosha Central High School has some talent back this fall, but to me it's more about the coaching staff.

The top-notch coaches will have these boys in a good position to win games.

Book it.

In terms of the NFL and college football, don't sleep on the Chicago Bears.

While many people believe the 1-win Bears are in turmoil, especially since they're moving from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, Rockford, Waukegan or wherever, I think the addition of DJ Moore makes them an eight-win team.

So it's 8-9 for the Bears, our friendly neighbor 45 minutes to the south.

That brings us to the Packers. They are BETTER OFF without "diva" Aaron Rodgers.

BOLD PREDICTION: Green Bay finishes 11-6.

Last, but not least, the Wisconsin Badgers. I don't even care who's on the team. Braelon Allen is a monster. Feed him the rock. He is going to break out for 1,500 yards this season. Under new coach Luke Fickell, I expect the Badgers to finish no worse than 9-3. I guarantee Wisconsin wins its Bowl game as well.

So, there you have it.

Enjoy your summer and try not to think of football.

However, the first Jordan Love practice visible to the public will be July 26.

Let's go.