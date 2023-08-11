TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

3ICE HOCKEY

Noon: Playoffs: Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, Consolation, Final, Philadelphia, CBS.

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, USA.

2 p.m.: Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y., NBC.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, USA.

6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (tape delay), FS1.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass., NBATV.

BOXING

8 p.m.: Showtime Championship: Rodriguez vs. Lopez, Oxon Hill, Md., SHO.

9 p.m.: Top Rank: Navarrete vs. Valdez, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Calgary at B.C., CBSSN.

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.: Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Malaga, Spain, FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England, USA.

Noon: PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., TGC; LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J., CW.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., CBS; USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta, ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

5 p.m.: UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta, ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FOX.

5 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.: PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, Denver, ESPN2.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C., ESPN2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: UFC Vegas 78: Prelims, Las Vegas, ESPN.

6 p.m.: UFC Vegas 78: Main Card: Luque vs. dos Anjos, Las Vegas, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1), MLBN.

3 p.m.: NY Yankees at Miami, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, FOX.

8:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle, FS1.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago, NFLN.

3 p.m.: Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina, NFLN.

6 p.m.: Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore, NFLN.

8 p.m.: Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (joined in progress), NFLN.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

8:55 p.m.: NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, FS2.

10:45 p.m.: NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United, NBC.

2 p.m.: LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao, ABC.

6 p.m.: CPL: York United FC at Forge FC, FS2.

SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.: Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

5:30 p.m.: Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Toronto, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, WTMJ (620 AM) and WMVP (1000 AM); Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago, WMVP (1000 AM).