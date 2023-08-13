TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
3 p.m.: American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
6 p.m.: American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Atlanta, MLBN.
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado, FS1.
People are also reading…
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, USA.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m. (Tuesday): FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand, FOX.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.