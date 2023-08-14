TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m.: World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Atlanta, TBS.
8:30 p.m.: Baltimore at San Diego, MLBN.
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, BSWis.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 p.m.: CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. Real Esteli, Group B, San Salvador, El Salvador, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m. (Wednesday): FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney, FOX.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: New York at Las Vegas, Amazon Prime Video.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WMVP (1000 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, WTMJ (620 AM).