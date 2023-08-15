TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
GOLF
5 p.m.: USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Pittsburgh at NY Mets, MLBN.
3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN.
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Atlanta, MLBN.
9:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, BSWis; Baltimore at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.: UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC, ESPN2.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WMVP (1000 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
9:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, WTMJ (620 AM).