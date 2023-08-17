TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., FS1.

7 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (tape delay), FS1.

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.: Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FS1.

GOLF

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., TGC.

5 p.m.: USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.

8 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped), TGC.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: PFL Playoffs Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, New York, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

5:40 p.m.: Toronto at Cincinnati, AppleTV+.

6:05 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, AppleTV+.

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, BSWis.

8:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Angels, MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants, NFLN.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.: Saudi Pro League: Al-Taawoun at Al-Nassr, FS2.

1:45 p.m.: Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest, USA.

7 p.m.: CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC, FS2.

10 p.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juarez, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia, FOX.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

6 p.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.

4 a.m. (Saturday): World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.

5 a.m. (Saturday): World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta, ION.

9 p.m.: New York at Phoenix, ION.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:40 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Colorado, WMVP (1000 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:40 p.m.: Case at Westosha Central, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/2612412 or on the Mixlr app.