TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: AFL: West Coast at Western, FS2.
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle, FS2.
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., USA.
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., USA.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon: Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington, CBS.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Montreal at Ottawa, CBSSN.
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.: Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FOX.
FISHING
7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y., FS1.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., CBS; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, TGC; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., NBC.
5 a.m. (Sunday): DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
2 p.m.: Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FOX.
5 p.m.: Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
1 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
3 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
5 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: UFC 292: Prelims, Boston, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Boston at NY Yankees, FS1.
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, BSWis and FS1.
6 p.m.: NY Mets at St. Louis, MLBN.
10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLBN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit, NFLN.
3 p.m.: Preseason: Miami at Houston, NFLN.
6 p.m.: Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis, NFLN.
7 p.m.: Preseason: New England at Green Bay, NBC.
9 p.m.: Preseason: Dallas at Seattle, NFLN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.: Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round, CBSSN.
9 a.m.: Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool, USA.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund, ABC.
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC.
1:45 p.m.: Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan, CBSSN.
6:30 p.m.: USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC, ESPN2.
8:30 p.m.: USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC, ESPN2.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m. (Sunday): FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney, FOX.
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.
1:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Tennis.
5 p.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.
1:30 p.m.: World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, NBC.
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.
4 a.m. (Sunday): World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.
5 a.m. (Sunday): World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas, ABC.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Colorado, WGN (720 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Chicago at Indianapolis, WMVP (1000 AM).
7 p.m.: Preseason: New England at Green Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).