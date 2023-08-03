TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: AFL: Western at Adelaide, FS2.
4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong, FS2.
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., USA.
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., FS1.
BOXING
8 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn., SHO.
FISHING
Noon: SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 1, South Padre Island, Texas, CBSSN.
GOLF
8 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC.
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: PFL Playoffs: Main Card, San Antonio, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
5:40 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Detroit, AppleTV+.
6 p.m.: Houston at NY Yankees, AppleTV+; Toronto at Boston, MLBN.
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, BSWis.
9 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Club America at Chicago FC, Round of 32, FS1.
8 p.m.: CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC, FS2.
9 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32, FS1.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Midnight: FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand, FS1.
3 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand, FS1.
SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
10 p.m.: Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: New York at Minnesota, ION.
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
Noon: Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Breclav, Czechia, NHLN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM).
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).