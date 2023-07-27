TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: AFL: Fremantle at Geelong, FS2.

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Sydney at Essendon, FS2.

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA.

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

BOXING

8 p.m.: Caribe Royale Boxing: The Night of Champions IV, Orlando, Fla., CBSSN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England (Taped), TGC.

1 p.m.: U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN.

Noon: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Whitestown, Ind., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

8 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, BSWis.

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston, MLBN.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Rhodes, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.: CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, Group D, Adelaide, Australia, FS1.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand, FS1.

5 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia, FOX.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Minnesota at New York, ION.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, BSWis; Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).