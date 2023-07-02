TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: B.C. at Toronto, CBSSN.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles, Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain to Bayonne, France, USA.
1 a.m. (Tuesday): UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles, Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain to Bayonne, France (tape delay), USA.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, BSWis; Houston at Texas, MLBN.
5:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Miami, MLBN.
8:30 p.m.: LA Angels at San Diego, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5 p.m.: Summer League: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Sacramento, Calif., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, NBATV.
7 p.m.: Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Sacramento, Calif., ESPN.
8 p.m.: Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah, NBATV.
9 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State at Sacramento, ESPN.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN.
Noon: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).