TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, BSWis; Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN.
10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle (joined in progress), MLBN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.: Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, Group F, FS1.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
People are also reading…
2 a.m. (Tuesday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand, FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand, FS1.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
6 p.m.: Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN.
8 p.m.: Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky., ESPN2.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
10 p.m.: Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
Noon: Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: Czech Republic vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Breclav, Czechia, NHLN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).