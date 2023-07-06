TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda, FS2.

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPNU.

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, FS1.

5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, FS1.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: Free Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPNU.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.: 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic: Team 1 (Manuel) vs. Team 2 (Porter), Seattle, MLBN.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, France, USA.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC; LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., Peacock.

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., USA.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

9:30 a.m.: Peach Jam: Strive For Greatness vs. NH Lightning, North Augusta, S.C., NBATV.

11 a.m.: Peach Jam: Maine United vs. (A5), North Augusta, S.C., NBATV.

12:30 p.m.: Peach Jam: Expressions vs. Vegas Elite, North Augusta, S.C., NBATV.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Tampa Bay, AppleTV+.

7:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, BSWis; Baltimore at Minnesota, AppleTV+.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

3:30 p.m.: Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas, NBATV.

4 p.m.: Summer League: Denver vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, ESPNU.

5:30 p.m.: Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, Las Vegas, NBATV.

6 p.m.: Summer League: Portland vs. Houston, Las Vegas, ESPN.

7:30 p.m.: Summer League: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas, NBATV.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Summer League: Sacramento vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas, NBATV.

10 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.: CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.: International Friendly: Germany vs. Zambia, Fürth, Germany, CBSSN.

TENNIS

Noon: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.: USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., CNBC.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas, ION.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).