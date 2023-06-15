TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond, FS2.
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, ESPN2.
3:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, ESPN2.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, CBSSN.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
6 p.m.: College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, USA.
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., TGC.
7 p.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, NBC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
3:45 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Boston, MLBN.
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, APPLETV+.
9:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, APPLETV+.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Bellator 297: Nemkov vs. Romero, Chicago, SHO.
9 p.m.: PFL: Main Card, Atlanta, ESPN.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
11:55 p.m.: NRL: Sydney at Newcastle, FS2.
SAILING
4 p.m.: SailGP: Day 1, Chicago, CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, Attard, Malta, FS1; International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany, Warsaw, Poland, FS2.
5:55 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., FS2.
8 p.m.: UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Gibraltar vs. France, Group B, Almancil, Portugal (tape delay), FS1.
8:15 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., FS2.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Saturday): Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Saturday): Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Washington, ION.
9 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles, ION.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
9:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WMVP (1000 AM).