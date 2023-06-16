TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AUTO RACING
11:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 3, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, ESPN2.
2:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200, Berlin Raceway, Berlin, FS1.
BOXING
11 p.m.: Showtime International: Tszyu vs. Ocampo, Broadbeach, Australia, SHO.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Edmonton at BC, CBSSN.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: College World Series: Stanford vs. Wake Forest, Game 3, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
6 p.m.: College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU, Game 4, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, NBC.
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1.
3:45 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11 a.m.: PLL: Archers vs. Chaos, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: UFC Vegas 75: Prelims, Las Vegas, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier, Las Vegas, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, BSWis; LA Angels at Kansas City, FS1.
6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego, FOX.
9 p.m.: Cleveland at Arizona, FS1.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.: Premier Rugby Sevens: Eastern Conference Kickoff, Austin, Texas, CBSSN.
SAILING
9 p.m.: SailGP: Day 2, Chicago (tape delay), CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:50 a.m.: UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS1.
11 a.m.: UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland, Group A, Oslo, Norway, FS1.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Slovakia, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland, FS2.
8:15 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Guyana vs. Grenada, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, CBS.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
2 p.m.: Special Olympics World Games 2023: Opening Ceremony, Berlin (tape delay), ABC.
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Sunday): Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway (tape delay), CNBC.
UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio, USA.
3 p.m.: Birmingham at Memphis, FOX.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
1 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas, CBS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WMVP (1000 AM).