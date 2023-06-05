TELEVISION
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: NY Mets at Atlanta, TBS.
6:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Milwaukee, BSWis.
8:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego, MLBN.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Indiana at Chicago, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, WMVP (1000 AM).
8:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at LA Angels, WSCR (670 AM).