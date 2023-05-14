TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Boston, MLBN.
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, BSWis.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 7, ESPN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, USA.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Houston, WSCR (670 AM)