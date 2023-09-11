TELEVISION
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, ACCN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.: Florida at Florida St., ACCN.
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Stanford, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Boston, TBS.
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, BSWis.
9 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:50 a.m.: International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan, Mardakan, Azerbaijan, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: International Friendly: Scotland vs. England, Glasgow, Scotland, FS2.
5 p.m.: CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC, FS2.
7:30 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn., TNT.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland; San Diego-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
7:30 p.m.: San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
7:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Colorado, WSCR (670 AM).