The Kenosha Mammoths Rugby Football Club is actively recruiting players of all experiences to join the team as its fall season kicks off Saturday with a match against the Milwaukee Beer Barons at 1 p.m.

Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays until Oct. 10. Tuesday practices are held at Harbor Park Fitness Kenosha, 3417 14th Ave., at 7 p.m., and Thursday practices are held at Roosevelt Park, 6801 38th Ave., at 7 p.m.

For Tuesday practices, athletes should bring gym clothes and running shoes. For Thursday practices, athletes should bring gym clothes, a mouth guard and cleats.

Anyone interested in joining is advised to contact Tyler Tutlewski, club president, tyler.tutlewski@gmail.com, or reach out on the club Facebook page, www.facebook.com/kenoshamammoths.

The mammoths will host matches at its home field, Kennedy Park, all kicking off at 1 p.m., Sept. 9, Sept. 23 and Oct. 23.