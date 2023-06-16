SALEM - It's a different day and age in the world of college sports.

With the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals for the collegiate athletes, money can be rolling in by the hundreds of thousands and even millions for some of these top-notch players.

Well, 2019 Westosha Central graduate Jaeden Zackery is one of those top-notch players, and his "brand" continues to grow, as he enters his third season with the Eagles as their starting point guard.

But Zackery returned to his original grade school, Salem, Thursday afternoon for a youth basketball camp featuring 4th-12th graders, he could've easily kept the money.

The $75 registration fee was paid by more than 40 boy campers and 15 girl campers, meaning if "JZ" wanted to keep the money he worked hard to earn, he could have.

But that's not who Zackery tries to be.

He's a kid that cares about giving back to the community that raised him, and that includes local schools and businesses, like 75th Street Inn, a Salem restaurant that gave each camper $10 off their next meal.

And there was The Sandlots of Salem, a local bar/restaurant known around the area for softball leagues and other sports tournaments.

For JZ's dad Marcus, it's about giving back to the local youth and teaching them how to play the game of basketball the right way.

"The camp is special for JZ, he wants to give back to the community," Marcus Zackery said. "With his platform he is able talk to these young kids in the area he grew up in and try and teach them the hard work he put in that has him where he is today."

"Our camps are full of skills and hard work training that they can use if they are at home or with a friend or even at the park to get them better playing the game of basketball. With him being from this area, a lot of the kids look to him and I think we have made some of them Boston College Eagles fans."

"Also, Jaeden gives all proceeds back to our boys program, this helps us keep the equipment updated and uniforms new every couple of years. We are very thankful for him doing this. We are hoping it just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year."

For now, each camper received a bright yellow shirt with red lettering, saying the "JZ3 Summer Basketball Camp" on the front, along with a silhouette logo on the back of JZ soaring high into the sky for a tomahawk slam dunk.

Along with the Sandlots and 75th Street Inn, Mindy Cooling of State Farm Insurance was a sponsor.

On the sleeves, it says Oneguard Solutions TM, another business.

Finally, JZ's signature and "JZ3" logo are embroidered on the back of the shirt.

The two-day camp wrapped up Friday with a group photo, some defensive drills and fun games like lightning to end things.

Zackery is currently training for the upcoming college basketball season, where the Eagles battle the likes of Duke and North Carolina, perhaps the two most storied and successful college basketball programs, in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).