While the St. Joseph varsity baseball players warmed up Tuesday night on Simmons Field before a Metro Classic Conference showdown with visiting Whitefish Bay Dominican, a group of people entered the field by the home dugout.

In came the boxes.

And the basketball players.

And don't forget the coaches, parents and a few media members.

It was a special night, nearly two months in the making.

Back in late March, the St. Joseph boys basketball made history by finishing as the Division 4 state runner-up at the Kohl Center in Madison, and the school's first-ever appearance in a state championship game wasn't soon to be forgotten.

So the St. Joseph Alumni Association helped put together a special night for the Lancers, and Athletic Director Jenny Kenesie, St. Joseph head basketball coach Jose Garcia, and others helped organize a special ceremony before the school's varsity baseball game Tuesday night.

Garcia and St. Joseph Principal and football coach Matt Rizzo ripped open the boxes, and out came white and brown commemorative basketballs, with the St. Joseph "J" logo in the middle in yellow and blue.

One by one, the announcer at Simmons Field called off the historic basketball players - Eric Kenesie, Jamire Davis, captain Peter Stapleton, etc.

After each player, some of them in their baseball jerseys ready for their game, received the basketball, they turned around and lined the first and third baselines for a quick photo op and a rousing ovation from the modest crowd.

Spectators huddled up to each other and sported winter jackets because of the cold, spring air, but for one night, the heat and excitement associated with the basketball squad's unforgettable run - including a state semifinal victory in which Eric Kenesie scored a state tournament-record 51 points - was celebrated one last time in a major way.

"We wanted to celebrate the players on their State runner-up accomplishment," Garcia said Tuesday night. "I didn't know about the gift, that was a surprise to me. I really liked the gift and appreciate this celebration for our team."

Lancers put up 18 runs in big comeback

After falling behind 9-2 to the Knights, St. Joseph stormed back with the game's final 16 runs.

The Lancers finished the game scoring six runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and four in the sixth to put the game away.

Dominic Santarelli's RBI gave the Lancers an early 2-0 advantage before Dominican rallied for nine unanswered runs.

The Lancers got one back in the bottom of the third when Santarelli singled in Peter Visconti.

In the six-run fourth, Dylan Love, Matthew Ashmus, Tommy Santarelli and Eric Kenesie hit consecutive singles, with Kenesie's hit driving in Love and Ashmus.

Visconti singled to drive in Kenesie and Santarelli, and Luke Schuler smashed a deep triple to score Visconti. Schuler then scored on a passed ball and just like that the Lancers had erased the 9-2 deficit and the game was tied at 9 after four innings.

Kenesie tripled in the decisive fifth inning, Davidson singled to drive him in and Visconti walked.

After Davidson was picked off second, Schuler doubled to drive in Visconti. Dominic Santarelli walked and an errant pick-off attempt allowed Schuler to score from third. Jack McTernan walked, and Santarelli and McTernan scored on a misplayed fly ball hit by Love.

The Lancers now led, 14-9.

Leading the Lancers offense were Kenesie (3-5, triple, walk, 4R, 2 RBI), Davidson (3-5, 2R, 2 RBI), Visconti (1-4, walk, 3R, 3 RBI), Schuler (2-3, triple, double, walk, 3R, 2 RBI), and Dominic Santarelli (2-3, double, 2 walks, R, 3 RBI).

The Lancers smashed 14 hits and had either a hit, a run or an RBI from every spot in the order.

On the mound, Mason Ballard got the win, tossing three scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out three.

All but one of the nine runs the Lancers allowed were unearned.

"It wasn't the cleanest game, but I like how we fought the whole time and our bats came alive to give us the win," said St. Joseph head coach Ryan Gavinski. "We got quality innings out of our four pitchers - each contributed something. We have a lot of games coming up in consecutive days here in the next few weeks so we'll need every pitcher we have. But I'm proud of how the boys battled after being down big early and fought back to get the win."

St. Joes improved to 9-4 overall, 7-2 in the Metro Classic Conference.

The Lancers host New Berlin Eisenhower Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Carthage College, travel to Burlington on Friday at 4:30 and finish the week at Waterloo Saturday at noon.