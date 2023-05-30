Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KENOSHA - A pair of doubles and the rocket launcher known as the left arm of Aubrey Strelow provided all the Bradford softball team needed Tuesday night in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.

Humid temperatures with a slight breeze spelled summer for both teams, and the weather certainly rubbed off on the Red Devils.

They busted open a 2-0 lead with a three-run second inning and never looked back in a 7-3 domination over visiting Muskego (17-8).

Bradford improved to 20-5 and will try to beat rival Oak Creek for a third time Thursday, in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final that begins at 4:30 p.m. at Bullen Middle School.

The top-seeded Knights (22-6) are ranked No. 3 in the state of Wisconsin in the latest Wissports.net poll. They knocked off No. 4 seed Union Grove, 4-2, on Tuesday.

Oak Creek features pitcher Riley Grudzielanek, the daughter of former Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Grudzielanek. She is playing college softball at Division 1 Big 10 school Northwestern University next season.

As for Tuesday, Bradford head coach John Ruffolo lauded his team's defensive efforts, especially the play of second baseman Lexi Siedjak and shortstop Morgan Smith.

"Our approach at the plate today put us in control," Ruffolo added. "We were selectively aggressive, and we didn't miss when we got pitches to hit. We are playing with the composure that it takes to make a run to state. Oak Creek is a familiar opponent, and I think it will be a great game on Thursday."

Strelow was dynamite on the mound, mixing a devastating "out" pitch changeup with enough velocity to blow it by Muskego batters.

She went the distance, allowing only three earned runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

This sets up for the Red Devils' other ace, Brooklyn Danielson, to battle Grudzielanek on Thursday afternoon.

"Strelow was outstanding today," Ruffolo said. "She had Muskego guessing all game with her change of speeds and location. Shortstop Morgan Smith played a solid game defensively to stymie any Muskego rallies."

In the game-changing second inning, Lauren Jeanblanc crushed a shot down the left-field line to score two runs and push the lead to 4-0, then the next batter, Angela Parker, drove a gapper to left-center to make it 5-0.

Siedjak and Rachel Madsen each were 2-for-3 for the Red Devils, while Jeanblanc was 2-for-4 with the two RBIs. Danielson added a two-run double.

Madsen got the first-inning rally going with a walk and was followed by a Lauren Jeanblanc single.

With two outs, Brooklynn Danielson delivered a two-RBI double to left field to give us a 2-0 lead.

Muskego answered with a single run in the fourth, but Bradford drove in two more in the bottom half powered by an RBI single by Madsen.