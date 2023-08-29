It's a sport nobody is really talking about - yet.

However, with its recent surge in popularity, lacrosse could soon become a household topic in Kenosha County.

Kids like Luciano DeBartolo will make the casual fan a believer, and a die-hard fan will satisfy his or her sweet tooth.

The Tremper junior was already a staple in the area lacrosse scene, and with the implementation of the sport as an officially sanctioned Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sport combined with DeBartolo's whirlwind summer, his star should continue to rise.

"Winning the tournament was probably one of the best moments of my life," Luciano said in a recent email. "Going into the game we were all very nervous and kind of expecting to lose, because they beat us a couple days earlier 18-10. But once we got into the game and started playing, we kind of forgot about it and played the best that we could. Once we won in overtime, we ripped off our helmets and celebrated with our teammates, the coolest part though was singing the national anthem after the game. As it was kind of the moment that we realized all of our hard work paid off, from the training camps to stuff we did to prepare individually, it was cool to see it all pay off."

He is describing a memorable moment at a recent Team USA Nationals event in Utica, N.Y. The 18U Indoor Lacrosse event was the exclamation of a journey where DeBartolo passed through three stages in Massachusetts.

After receiving a letter that said he made the team, Luciano's initial goal came to fruition - win and especially beat Canada.

"My goals for the World Indoor Championships are to win gold and beat Canada, us and Canada have a big rivalry so if the team gets a chance to beat them, it would be a very cool experience," said DeBartolo, who actually plays for a Winter Canadian Lacrosse team, the Milwaukee Muskies.

It took overtime, but on Aug. 24 USA got the job done, defeating Canada in overtime.

A lifetime of training

Luciano started playing lacrosse in second grade while living in Florida and then continued back into third grade with the Kenosha Raptors when his family moved back home. The Raptors are Kenosha County's combined high school lacrosse team, with players from any of the area's schools.

The last two seasons as a freshman and sophomore, Luciano, a captain, was voted Team MVP.

"My goals for the Raptors season (this year) are to be top 10 in the state for goals and assists, be named Captain again, and lead my time as far as I can into the playoffs," Luciano said. "When I get older I want to be a federal agent, and I am hoping to play lacrosse throughout college."

His passion for Lacrosse grew with Coach Rob from the Kenosha Raptors. He played through elementary school and continues to play at the HS level. He is one of the Captain's of his HS team Sophomore year and was voted MVP player the last 2 years at Varsity level.

Luciano's mom, Katie, and his dad are beyond proud of their pride and joy.

"To say his dad and I are proud of him is an understatement," Katie said. "He has worked hard, put in the time and hours and has set his goals high. He plans to attend a school that has an extraordinary Criminal Justice program, but also a stellar lacrosse program. Luciano will graduate in 2025, and the sky is the limit for him. He hopes to be an example to other kids that good grades (3.8 GPA) and hard work pay off. He has made above average grades in all honors classes and has received the Renaissance Award at Tremper."

During his free time Luciano enjoys working out, playing golf, watching the Cowboys during football season, hanging out with his family and working at our family co-owned Petrified Springs Biergarten.

Luciano and his family live in Pleasant Prairie, and the 16-year-old actually fell into the sport of lacrosse after his first passion was sidetracked.

"Lacrosse is special to me because it has always been a great outlet for me, when things get tough I know I can just pick up my stick and play wall ball, and everything will exit my head," Luciano said. "Growing up I played hockey, until my family and I moved down to Florida. Florida was not known for hockey, and rinks and equipment were limited down there. So I had to find a different sport to play, and I eventually learned about lacrosse. So I tried it out for the first time and instantly loved it, it felt like it just became a part of me from the first time I picked up a stick. It was also very similar to hockey, so that helped."

Lacrosse gaining popularity

Luciano believes the sport is starting to get more popular because of its culture and community.

"Once people stop playing lacrosse, their love for it never actually dies," DeBartolo added. "So in the community we constantly see kids who have graduated or stopped playing, helping and giving back to organizations like the Raptors. I think in time lacrosse can become one of the four most popular sports in America."

"What I think makes me a good lacrosse player is my work ethic and my competitiveness. I did well the last two seasons for the Raptors because of my two amazing coaches, Danny Rossi and Noah Linder. They have been a great help not only for me but also for the whole team. Between their game plans and strategy to helping us become good men in the community, it has all been great. The team this year in my opinion is going to be very solid, we are all very young and we have some solid sophomores and incoming freshmen. We came off a great season last year and are hoping to top it this year."

Luciano traveled all over the country this summer pursuing his dream, and he likes to golf in his free time and works at Petrifying Springs Biergarten. He worked out, watched his diet and watched film to prepare for the big USA tournament, and it paid off.

And none of this would be possible without dad.

"My biggest inspiration throughout my life has always been my dad," DeBartolo said. "He’s a very hard worker and has taught me that throughout my life. 'Nothing is going to be given to you Luciano, you have to go out and get it yourself.' He has set the bar so high, and I would be lucky to be half the man and father he ever was. I know he will always have my back, and he knows I will always have his."