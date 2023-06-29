SOMERS - After a nationwide search including more than 60 candidates, 13 zoom calls and five in-person interviews, the UW-Parkside Rangers athletic program has their guy.

Last Tuesday, 2008 Parkside graduate Adam Schemm returned home to become the NCAA Division II school's athletic director, replacing former AD Andrew Gavin and interim AD John Skalbeck.

On Thursday morning, Schemm addressed a jovial crowd of about 50 in the DeSimone Arena at Parkside, saying it is his dream to come home and take over a burgeoning athletic program.

"I always knew I wanted to work in sports, and I came to Parkside because they had a sports marketing degree, and I wanted to be at a smaller school," Schemm said after the half-hour press conference. "I did a couple minor league baseball internships, an internship with the Brewers, and coming out of college I met a Marquette University sports guy, and he was able to hire me out of college."

"This is home. I'm from Appleton, my wife's from Minocqua. Back in February, when Andrew said he's leaving, I always knew this was my dream job. We had conversations about it, because I know him. I went through the process just like any other candidate. I'm excited to be here. It's my dream job to come back and lead the athletic program. My brother is an alum. I've always said it's my dream job."

Schemm answered questions with a big smile and confidence, with his brother Ryan behind him, and further back his wife Ellie, daughter Scarlett, 11, and son Louie, 8. Skalbeck and Schemm's parents, Tom and Mary, shared laughs and a long conversation in the middle of the basketball court.

It was an atmosphere that seemed meant to be, much like Adam always dreamed.

Schemm's first remarks when he signed his contract June 21 highlighted his gratitude and excitement for this new chapter in his three-decade journey in sports.

“I would like to first express my gratitude to Interim Chancellor Scott Menke and Interim AD John Skalbeck for this incredible opportunity,” said Schemm. “I am grateful to lead Parkside’s athletic programs and look forward to building upon the tremendous foundation that has been laid in recent years. Returning to serve my alma mater is a true honor, I am excited to get to work in partnering with the Parkside community, and serving the Ranger coaches, staff, and student-athletes.”

Schemm succeeds Andrew Gavin, who departed Parkside to become the Director of Athletics at the University of Southern Illinois Edwardsville in April.

“We are excited to have Adam officially join the UW-Parkside team,” said Interim Chancellor Scott Menke. “He has had a strong passion for Parkside since his days as a student here on campus. Parkside Athletics is poised to move to the next level under his leadership."

Parkside is conducting a nationwide search for the next Chancellor, much like it did for AD.

Skalbeck said Thursday that Schemm will begin his tenure as athletic director Aug. 7.

Today, Schemm and his family are headed up to his wife's cabin in Minocqua for a week of vacation.

It's a pretty good time to celebrate.

Plenty of experience

Schemm comes to Parkside after spending the last five years as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Relations at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. In his role with the Panthers, Schemm led the efforts of the marketing, ticket sales, communications, creative content, and event operations teams, while also overseeing campus and community engagement opportunities. Schemm also served as the primary sport administrator for baseball and women’s tennis.

"A national search was conducted by a committee comprised of athletic department coaches and administrative leaders, student-athletes, faculty athletic representatives, human resources leadership, and a corporate sponsor. The search attracted a deep pool of talented candidates interested in the Director of Athletics position at UW-Parkside," said Skalbeck, the interim director of athletics and search committee co-chair. "Adam demonstrated that he is well-suited to lead the Ranger Athletics department based on his varied experience in collegiate athletics, his deliberate management style, and his passion for his alma mater."

Schemm left a lasting impression on UW-Milwaukee through his work to help develop of a five-year strategic plan for athletics. The plan emphasized the growth of many areas, including revenue generation, student-athlete success, diversity and inclusion, employee relations, facilities, branding, community and campus engagement, and department excellence.

Schemm achieved significant success in the Panther Athletic Department, including:

Implementing a new strategic plan that increased men's basketball season ticket sales by 134% and group ticket sales by 162%.

Leading the charge in creating the department's first-ever social content unit, which resulted in a 543% increase in engagement on Facebook, a 78% increase in impressions on Twitter, and a 331% increase in growth on Instagram.

Helping to initiate the first online giving campaign, which raised over $63,000.

Leading the coordination efforts and operations for the opening of Franklin Field, the new home of Panther Baseball, in 2021.

Prior to his time in Milwaukee, Schemm served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing at the University of South Florida from 2014-18. Along with being USF's day-to-day marketing and digital media team leader, Schemm's primary responsibilities included overseeing in-game entertainment, the fan experience, advertising, digital efforts, creative services, and promotional strategies. He was also a liaison to the Aspire Ticket Sales group and Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties who manage the Bulls' multi-media rights.

Prior to that stop, Schemm served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing at the University of Rhode Island for four years (2010-2014). A versatile member of Rhode Island's athletic department, Schemm worked to overhaul URI's in-game entertainment strategies for men's basketball, developed department branding standards, and was the sport administrator for the Rams Softball program. He also helped URI set a program record for revenue in men's basketball after he instituted the department's first-ever proactive ticket sales campaign. In addition, he negotiated a multi-year agreement with Nelligan Sports Marketing to outsource URI's multimedia and sponsorship rights.

Schemm received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from Parkside in 2008. He then went on to earn his Master of Sports Administration from Ohio University in 2014.

Parkside would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Kurt Patburg of Mammoth Sports Consulting for assistance throughout the search process.

Taking it to "another level"

Skalbeck, who was part of the process of hiring Schemm, said he's excited about Schemm's knowledge of the area, experience and leadership abilities. Skalbeck, who also is a Geoscience professor and chair at Parkside, will continue his role as interim AD through Aug. 6.

"When Adam gets to campus, I'll go back to my academic duties," said Skalbeck, who's taught at Parkside for 22 years. "Adam was the best fit. His background in external relations, fundraising, marketing, he knows the UW system. He knows the area. He's got a management style and demeanor that's calm, confident, very communicative, steady and diligent. He does his homework."

"You could tell in his preparation for the interviews he's someone that's very thoughtful. We thought that would translate well. The AD sits on the Chancellor's cabinet. The athletic director has direct communication with the Chancellor, so it's important."

So what's on the agenda when Schemm starts in early August?

"The university is embarking on a public-private partnership," Skalbeck added. "We'll have a master developer that will seek to bring private interests in to develop athletic fields, housing and some commercial opportunities on the Parkside campus. There's a couple of Chicago firms and a Milwaukee firm that put together a big plan and try to figure out funding. The state owns the land. The state's not going to sell any land. The private part will be able to develop it, and there's a partnership agreement, so we're hoping it's a win-win."

"We have great partnerships with Haribo, Jockey, Chick-fil-A and Bear Realty, but we're taking it to another level. It's building a baseball stadium, building a soccer complex with lights and turf. It will be in the tens of millions range, and it's a process, but the University of Wisconsin system is moving quickly. It's an unbelievable opportunity for our new AD and our new Chancellor. It's going to change the whole outlook. A common narrative we hear is we're a hidden gem. We're not hidden anymore. We are a gem. We shine. Come look at us."