Washington Park Velodrome
Aug. 22 results
CAT 1/2/3 DANISH WIN & OUT
1. Logan Powers, Team Wisconsin; 2. Michael Lanyon, 606 Racing; 3. Devin Hatch, Team Wisconsin; 4. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket; 5. Kevin Huang; 6. Ian Wright; 7. Alexander Riva, Kenosha Velosport; 8. Hunter Bailey, Brazen Dropouts; 9. Mark Whitmore, Team Veloz.
CAT 1/2/3 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Lanyon; 2. Whitmore; 3. Powers; 4. Wright; 5. Huang; 6. Riva; 7. Hatch; 8. Bailey; 9. Springer; 10. Jonathan Fraley.
CAT 1/2/3 POINTS
1. Lanyon; 2. Hatch; 3. Whitmore; 4. Huang; 5. Springer; 6. Wright.
CAT 4 DANISH WIN & OUT
1. William Danay, Half Acre Cycling; 2. Stephen Wunrow, PSIMET Racing; 3. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport; 4. Nick Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport; 5. Keegan Martin, Kenosha Velosport; 6. Isaac Porter, Adapt Cycling; 7. Uriah Pittman; 8. Rit Booth, Hampshire Cycling Club.
CAT 4 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1, Wunrow; 2. N. Spittlemeister; 3. Danay; 4. Pittman; 5. Martin; 6. Porter; 7. Fenters; 8. Booth.
CAT 4/5 POINTS
1. Danay; 2. Fenters; 3. Wunrow; 4. Porter; 5. Pittman; 6. N. Spittlemeister; 7. Michael Becker, Kenosha Velosport; 8. Oscar Garner, George Garner Cyclery; 9. Booth; 10. Barret Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport.
CAT 5 DANISH WIN & OUT
1. Samuel Truesdale, The Pony Shop; 2. Ba. Clinkingbeard; 3. M. Becker.
CAT 5 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Garner; 2. Truesdale; 3. M. Becker; 4. Ba. Clinkingbeard.
WOMEN’S OPEN DANISH WIN & OUT
1. Jacqueline Wunrow, PSIMET Racing; 2. Stella Bickham-Okoniewski, Adapt Cycling; 3. Caroline Haebig, Team Wheel & Sprocket; 4. Celine Stichert, Kenosha Velosport; 5. Olivia Davidson, Kenosha Velosport.
WOMEN’S OPEN UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Wunrow; 2. Bickham-Okoniewski; 3. Davidson; 4. Haebig; 5. Stichert; 6. Sloan Becker, Kenosha Velosport; 7. Monica Delgado, Kenosha Velosport.
WOMEN’S OPEN POINTS
1. Wunrow; 2. Haebig; 3. Davidson; 4. Stichert; 5. Bickham-Okoniewski; 6. S. Becker; 7. Delgado.
JUNIORS 9-12 DANISH WIN & OUT
1. Garner; 2. Trenton Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport; 3. Liam Chentnik, Kenosha Velosport; 4. Bennet Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport; 5. Brooklyn Becker, Kenosha Velosport; 6. Violet Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport; 7. William West, Kenosha Velosport.
JUNIORS 9-14 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Garner; 2. Truesdale; 3. Clark Werwie, Unattached; 4. Ba. Clinkingbeard; 5. George Werwie, Unattached; 6. Kasianowicz; 7. Chentnik; 8. S. Becker; 9. Be. Clinkingbeard; 10. Henry Werwie, Unattached; 11. V. Spittlemeister; 12. B. Becker; 13. Delgado; 14. West.
JUNIORS 13-14 DANISH WIN & OUT
1. Garner; 2. Truesdale; 3. Kasianowicz; 4. C. Werwie; 5. Ba. Clinkingbeard; 6. H. Werwie; 7. G. Werwie; 8. S. Becker.
JUNIORS 9-14 POINTS
1. Garner; 2. Truesdale; 3. C. Werwie; 4. Ba. Clinkingbeard; 5. G. Werwie; 6. Kasianowicz; 7. Chentnik; 8. S. Becker; 9. Be. Clinkingbeard; 10. H. Werwie; 11. V. Spittlemeister; 12. B. Becker; 13. Delgado; 14. West.
JUNIORS 15-18 DANISH WIN & OUT
1. Powers; 2. Fenters; 3. Martin; 4. Garner; 5. Kasianowicz.
JUNIORS 15-18 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Powers; 2. Martin; 3. Fenters; 4. Garner; 5. Be. Clinkingbeard.
JUNIORS 15-18 POINTS
1. Powers; 2. Fenters; 3. Martin; 4. Garner; 5. Kasianowicz; 6. Be. Clinkingbeard,
MASTERS 40+ UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Lanyon; 2. Jong Pak, Adapt Cycling; 3. Springer.