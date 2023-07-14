Washington Park Velodrome
July 11 results
CAT 1/2 ELIMINATION
1. Matt Gittings; 2. Henry Mcalvanah; 3. Michael Lucas, Adapt Cycling; 4. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket; 5. Mia Scarlato, Marian University.
CAT 1/2/3 MAYOR’S CUP
1. Gittings; 2. Kevin Huang; 3. Carl Norris, 606 Racing; 4. Lucas; 5. Logan Powers, Team Wisconsin; 6. Ian Wright; 7. Mcalvanah; 8. Springer; 9. Hunter Bailey; 10. Scarlato; 11. Curran Beckler, Brazen Dropouts; 12. Natalie Mitchell; 13. Lucy Foss, Marian University.
CAT 1/2/3 TEMPO
1. Huang; 2. Wright; 3. Norris; 4. Springer; 5. Beckler.
CAT 3 ELIMINATION
1. Wright; 2. Jong Pak, Adapt Cycling; 3. Beckler; 4. Huang; 5. Powers; 6. Norris.
CAT 4/5 ELIMINATION
1. Luke Arens, Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling; 2. Alexander Hinman, Adapt Cycling; 3. Nick Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport; 4. Isaac Porter, Adapt Cycling; 5. John Boudry, Velocause Centraal Cycling; 6. Keegan Martin, Kenosha Velosport; 7. Wayne Sletten, xXx Racing; 8. Michael Becker, Kenosha Velosport; 9. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport; 10. Nick Glasenapp, Serpentijn Art and Athletics.
CAT 4/5 TEMPO
1. Arens; 2. Hinman; 3. N. Spittlemeister; 4. Sletten; 5. Boudry; 6. Glasenapp; 7. Fenters; 8. Jonathan Dowling, Demo Boys.
CAT 4/5 POINTS
1. Arens; 2. Hinman; 3. Glasenapp; 4. Porter; 5. Sletten; 6. N. Spittlemeister; 7. Boudry; 8. Fenters; 9. Dowling.
WOMEN’S OPEN ELIMINATION
1. Claire Kudlata, Adapt Cycling; 2. Mitchell; 3. Stella Bickham-Okoniewski, Adapt Cycling; 4. Natasa Gakovic, Adapt Cycling; 5. Celine Stichert, Kenosha Velosport.
WOMEN’S OPEN TEMPO
1. Kudlata; 2. Mitchell; 3. Gakovic; 4. Foss; 5. Bickham-Okoniewski.
WOMEN’S OPEN POINTS
1. Mitchell; 2. Gakovic; 3. Bickham-Okoniewski; 4. Stichert.
JUNIORS 9-12 ELIMINATION
1. Trenton Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport; 2. Bennet Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport; 3. Liam Chentnik, Kenosha Velosport; 4. Violet Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport; 5. William West, Kenosha Velosport.
JUNIORS 9-14 TEMPO
1. Samuel Truesdale, The Pony Shop; 2. Barret Clikingbeard, Kenosha Velosport; 3. Kasianowicz; 4. Sloan Becker, Kenosha Velosport; 5. Be. Clinkingbeard; 6. Chentnik; 7. Brooklyn Becker, Kenosha Velosport; 8. V. Spittlemeister; 9. West.
JUNIORS 9-14 POINTS
1. Truesdale; 2. Kasianowicz; 3. Ba. Clinkingbeard; 4. Be. Clinkingbeard; 5. B. Becker; 6. Chentnik; 7. S. Becker; 8. V. Spittlemeister; 9. West.
JUNIORS 13-14 ELIMINATION
1. Truesdale; 2. Ba. Clinkingbeard; 3. Kasianowicz; 4. S. Becker; 5. Be. Clinkingbeard; 6. West.
JUNIORS 15-18 ELIMINATION
1. Powers; 2. Fenters; 3. Martin; 4. Olivia Davidson, Kenosha Velosport; 5. Emerson Porter.
JUNIORS 15-18 TEMPO
1. Powers; 2. Fenters; 3. Martin; 4. Davidson; 5. E. Porter.
JUNIORS 15-18 POINTS
1. Powers; 2. Fenters; 3. Bickham-Okoniewski; 4. Davidson.
MASTERS 40+ SCRATCH
1. Springer; 2. Norris; 3. Boudry.