Washington Park Velodrome
May 16 results
CAT PRO 1/2 ELIMINATION
1. Carter Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 2. Jeffrey Whiteman, George Garner Cyclery; 3. Jacob Schiling, Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD; 4. Mateusz Zalewski, Plus Cycling Team; 5. Michael Lucas, Adapt Cycling; 6. Tom Driver, 606 Racing; 7. Aram Bayzaee, Northbrook Cycle Committee Team; 8. Roderick DeJesus, Northbrook Cycling Committee Team; 9. Kurt Tromp, Polish and Slavic FCU International Cycling Team; 10. James Calvetti, Polish and Slavic FCU International Cycling Team; 11. Mia Scarlato, Marian University.
CAT 1/2 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Lucas; 2. C. Kasianowicz; 3. Zalewski; 4. Bayzaee; 5. Whiteman; 6. Schilling; 7. DeJesus; 8. Driver; 9. Tromp; 10. Calvetti; 11. Scarlato.
CAT 1/2/3 POINTS
1. C. Kasianowicz; 2. Whiteman; 3. Driver; 4. Lucas; 5. Zalewski; 6. Ian Wright; 7. Hunter Bailey; 8. Claire Kudlata, Adapt Cycling Team; 9. Bayzaee; 10. Craig Billings, Brazen Dropouts.
CAT 3 ELIMINATION
1. Wright; 2. Jeffrey Perkins; 3. Jong Pak; 4. Bailey; 5. Billings.
CAT 3 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Wright; 2. Perkins; 3. Bailey; 4. Pak; 5. Billings.
CAT 4/5 ELIMINATION
1. Logan Powers, Team Wisconsin; 2. Mykyta Lupalo; 3. Carl Norris, 606 Racing; 4. Uriah Pittman; 5. Isaac Porter, Adapt Cycling; 6. Michael Pawlak; 7. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 8. Tyler Leipzig, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 9. Timothy Orth, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 10. Alexander Hinman, Adapt Cycling; 11. Nick Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 12. Wayne Sletten, xXx Racing.
CAT 4 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Hinman; 2. Lupalo; 3. Powers; 4. Norris; 5. Carl Boquist, The Pony Shop; 6. Porter; 7. Sletten; 8. Pittman; 9. Spittlemeister; 10. Orth; 11. K. Fenters; 12. Pawlak; 13. Leipzig.
CAT 4/5 POINTS
1. Norris; 2. Hinman; 3. Lupalo; 4. Powers; 5. Spittlemeister; 6. Porter; 7. Pittman; 8. Sletten; 9. Orth; 10. K. Fenters; 11. Pawlak; 12. Leipzig.
WOMEN’S OPEN ELIMINATION
1. Claire Kudlata, Adapt Cycling; 2. Piper Yde; 3. Lucy Foss, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 4. Stella Bickham-Okoniewski, Adapt Cycling; 5. Celine Stichert, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 6. Reilly Fenters, Kenosh Velosport Cycling.
WOMEN’S OPEN UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Kudlata; 2. Yde; 3. Foss; 4. Bickham-Okoniewski; 5. Stichert.
WOMEN’S OPEN POINTS
1. Yde; 2. Foss; 3. Bickham-Okoniewski; 4. Stichert.
JUNIORS 9-12 ELIMINATION
1. Trenton Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 2. Bennet Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 3. Violet Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 4. Lucia Delgado, Kenosha Velosport Cycling.
JUNIORS 13-14 ELIMINATION
1. Barret Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport Cycling; 2. T. Kasianowicz; 3. Samuel Truesdale, The Pony Shop; 4. Monica Delgado, Kenosha Velosport Cycling.
JUNIORS 9-14 POINTS
1. Truesdale; 2. Ba. Clinkingbeard; 3. T. Kasianowicz; 4. Be. Clinkingbeard; 5. V. Spittlemeister; 6. M. Delgado; 7. L. Delgado.
JUNIORS 15-18 ELIMINATION
1. Powers; 2. Boquist; 3. K. Fenters; 4. Leipzig.
JUNIORS 15-18 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Powers; 2. Boquist; 3. K. Fenters; 4. Leipzig.
JUNIORS 15-18 POINTS
1. Powers; 2. Boquist; 3. K. Fenters; 4. Leipzig; 5. T. Kasianowicz.
MASTERS 40+ SCRATCH
1. Norris; 2. Whiteman; 3. Perkins; 4. Bayzaee; 5. Tromp; 6. Driver; 7. Billings; 8. Pawlak; 9. Pak.