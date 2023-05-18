WATERFORD - Thanks to an impressive showing Tuesday at Waterford Union High School, the Westosha Central boys tennis team can celebrate a little bit of history.

It's not every day a school wins a conference championship.

Granted, it's a share with Lake Geneva Badger, but conference crowns are hard to come by, no matter how good a team is, and the Falcons earned this one.

Thanks to a second-place finish at the SLC tournament, Badger and Central each earned the same amount of total points (26) to earn a share of the conference championship.

Waterford and Delavan-Darien were next in line, as both scored 18 total points.

Burlington, Elkhorn and Union Grove each scored eight points.

Wilmot finished last with zero total points.

But the Panthers' Ray Dippold held his own at No. 1 singles. He lost his opening round match Tuesday before storming back with thrilling victory.

Battling against Burlington's Chris Naber, Dippold won the first set, 6-4, and dropped the second set, 3-6. This set up a back-and-forth, intense third set, where Dippold edged Naber, 14-12.

Dippold advanced all the way to the fifth-place match, but fell to Delavan-Darien's Quinn O'Grady, 6-3, 6-3.

Conference champions for the Falcons included Jordan Oppenneer at 3 singles and the dynamic duo of Owen Sweeney and Camden Oppenneer at 2 doubles.

Sweeney and Oppenneer cruised to a straight-set semifinal win before facing mighty Badger's Jonny Klug and Christian Polkow in the finals.