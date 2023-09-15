WILMOT - Wilmot Raceway officials have made changes in the event time schedule for the Saturday, Sept. 16 Fall Spectacular.

Due to possible rain moving into the area in the evening, the grandstands will open at 3:30 p.m. with on-track activity getting underway at 3:45 p.m. and racing slated to start at 5 p.m.

Pit gates will open at 12:30 p.m. with drivers meeting at 3:30 p.m.

Grandstand admission for everyone ages 12 and over is $20, with ages 11 and under admitted to the grandstand free.

Pit passes are $30 with IRA card holders discounted to $25.

The planned candy drop will be held at some point during the evening along with the Bandit drivers autograph session.

The Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars Season Championship highlights the final evening of Wilmot’s 2023 season. Open competition wingless sprints, Winged 604 Engine Sprints and Modifieds are on the card as well in non-point racing.

For updates check the track website wilmotraceway.com, official Raceway Facebook page or call the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090.