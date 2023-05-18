WILMOT - It wasn't the typical celebration after what should've been an extremely joyous moment.

The Wilmot softball team just walked off East Troy for a dramatic, last at-bat 8-7 victory Thursday night to open the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, but the roars and cheers weren't quite as loud.

That's because only about 30 minutes before Macy Platts plated the game-winning run, she accidentally spiked East Troy's shortstop while sliding into second base on a steal attempt.

The Trojan infielder suffered a large laceration on her shin and was quickly transported into a van and to a nearby hospital. An emergency responder drove fast right up to the fence of the softball diamond at the Wilmot Softball Fields and hurried out of the car to attend the girl, who had a white bandage wrapped tight around her leg.

Players from both teams knelt on the field as the East Troy player moaned in agony moments after the accident.

It was clear the mood of the game was changed, and after the game Wilmot head coach Jake Mudge said Platts felt bad for sliding into the girl's leg inadvertently with her metal cleats.

So her game-winning run to send the Panthers to Tuesday's regional final at No. 2 Jefferson was at least a temporary bright spot after such a shocking turn of events.

"It's really tough," Mudge said after the game. "I'm feeling really good about the game, but it was tough getting the girls going again after the incident. The girl who ran into her (East Troy shortstop) was pretty rattled."

"Our third baseman was on first, I gave her the steal sign, and she collided with the shortstop. She cleated her pretty good. It was rough. Our girl was rattled."

After the incident, the Panthers were coming up in the bottom of the seventh, tied 7-7, and suddenly had to turn off the emotions and try to refocus and win a playoff softball game.

"Bottom of the seventh right away, and it went exactly how we drew it up," Mudge added. "Macy said she felt really bad, and she walked and got to third and scored. Allie Rimer hit her home with a hard-hit ball, and they had their infield in. Macy is a really fast runner, so you're going to have to pick it up cleanly at short to throw her out. There was just no chance."

Wilmot (13-11) has knocked off Westosha Central twice this year along with some other quality opponents, so facing a No. 2 seed, a ranked Jefferson squad, is not too tall a task.

The Panthers led, 7-5, through five, but a big two-run single tied things up in the East Troy sixth.

"We have a really solid team," Mudge said. "We have six really solid seniors. I think this is a year we can do a little bit of damage."

Platts went 3-for-3 to lead Wilmot.

TREMPER 13, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3 (6 innings): In a game played in Somers, the Trojans improved to 10-9 and 6-5 in the Southeast Conference.

Accordfing to Tremper coach Emma Dummer, everyone had a hit in the victory. Chloe Wamboldt mashed, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

"Nice to see everyone start to see the ball well and be able to produce," Dummer said. "Hopefully this will carry over to our next game."

Baseball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, WATERFORD 6: The host Falcons used a six-run sixth inning to pull away from the visiting Wolverines.

Starting pitcher Carson Sieler only went 2-2/3 innings and struck out two, but the three earned runs allowed Central to stay in the game throughout.

Seth Brankey and Bryce Backus each led the way with two hits for the Falcons.