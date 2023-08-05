36 Led by newly acquired third baseman Jeimer Candelario, the Cubs scored 36 runs against the Reds on Tuesday and Wednesday, the most for the franchise over a two-game span since 1897. Candelario had a combined eight hits in the two games.
