Two die in small plane crash

WATERTOWN. (AP) — Two people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in southern Wisconsin, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the second death. The identities of the persons killed haven't been released.

The plane had taken off Wednesday from Watertown Municipal Airport, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the crash site. It crashed around 9 a.m. at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown, a city in Dodge and Jefferson counties about 48 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it was investigating the crash of a propeller-driven Mooney M20R aircraft near Watertown.

Television helicopter footage from the scene showed apparent aircraft debris spread across a field and in an adjacent wooded area.

Mary Bellows, who lives in Watertown, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she heard the plane and then a big boom. She said her room shook, and then a large plume of smoke rose near her home.

The crash caused fires that were quickly extinguished by first responders.

Milwaukee County supervisor claims assault

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County’s first openly LGBTQ+ county supervisor says an assailant called him a gay slur and then punched him in the face this week at a suburban mall.

Supervisor Peter Burgelis was struck in the face while inside a store at the Mayfair Mall on Monday, news outlets reported, citing Wauwatosa police.

The attack happened after a dispute in the parking lot, police said Friday. Officers said the suspect left before they arrived at the scene but they have identified a person of interest.

Burgelis told WTMJ-TV that he went to a hospital after the attack and will have surgery on his jaw.

“I will never be silenced, nor will I allow this act of violence to detract from our ongoing efforts to secure acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ+ community," Burgelis said in a written statement. "If anything, this assault serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive challenges we continue to face.”