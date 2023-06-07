MADISON — The competition is on an elite level at the WIAA state boys golf tournament.

You’re talking about Division 1 studs, legacies that can boast of a dad that played professionally, or even former state champions or medalists hungry for more.

So though it was an uphill climb Monday and Tuesday at beautiful Blackwolf Run in Kohler, a famous site of past PGA events, it was a learning experience the Falcons will never forget.

With totals compiled from the two-day total, Westosha shot a team total of 681, good for 16th place in Division 1. That breaks down to a 337 on Monday and a 344 on Tuesday.

It was the sixth overall state tournament appearance for the Falcons—all since 2007 — and the first trip to team state since 2018.

Overall, Westosha Central head coach Mark Olsen couldn’t have been more pleased with his boys and honored to be at the state golf tournament.

“This was a season in which we had three goals: To win our Conference Championship, to win the Kenosha County Tournament and to make it to the State Tournament,” Olsen said Wednesday morning.

“We certainly were disappointed that we couldn’t do better at Blackwolf Run, but I have to say that the players took on the challenge and gave it their best effort. Each one of them had a streak of good play, but at the same time they hit some errant shots that put them in some impossible situations that resulted in “big” numbers.”

“My experience is that unless you have a top-four finish as time goes it doesn’t seem to matter where exactly you end up. It is just great to be one of the top 16 teams to qualify. This was a special team that competed hard and they were a pleasure to work with. Many thanks to the WIAA staff, the WSGA and Blackwolf Run for creating a great experience for the young men who played in this event.”

Individually, Connor L’Esperance led the Falcons with a 167 (79-88).

Dylan Bruni was close behind at 168 (86-82).

Not far behind were both Bennett Gatto (173, 87-86) and Matthew Martin (174, 85-89).

Evan Pelli rounded out the scoring with a total of 189, starting the tournament Monday with a 101 before finishing strong with a 88.