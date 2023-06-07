State golf: Westosha Jun 7, 2023 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON - agergergtrtegte 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lottery tickets trumpet 'WINNING TICKET!'; Lottery says guess again "They're just telling me, 'Oh, we're sorry. It's a glitch," he said. "I said, 'I just don't' think a sorry's good enough.'" Kenosha woman charged with 6th OWI ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense. Now on tap: Lake Andrea Beer Garden holds grand opening in Pleasant Prairie PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Lake Andrea Beer Garden held its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, marking the beginning of a season of dri… Kenosha man drowns in Chain O' Lakes early Sunday A 25-year-old Kenosha man died after jumping into a water channel in the Chain O’ Lakes in Illinois early Sunday according to the Lake County … Zachariah Anderson, found guilty of killing Kenosha man whose body has not been found, sentenced to life in prison The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.