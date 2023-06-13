When he's not getting NCAA Division 1 football scholarship offers, or traveling around the country playing the game he loves, Jamire Davis is running fast, jumping and even competing at the WIAA Track and Field state tournament.

A throwback to the old school multi-sport athlete, the St. Joseph junior shines on the football field, basketball court and in track and field, where he and teammate Ben Peterson once again proved two weekends ago that it's not the size of the school, but the heart of the students in it.

Yet another success story from St. Joseph, the city's only private Catholic high school.

Davis, a 6-foot-2 stud athlete, hit a hurdle and fell in the 300 hurdles at UW-La Crosse June 2, but the disappointment may have been masked by Tuesday's news.

Davis has received three D1 offers to play football, starting back on May 17 with Northern Iowa, followed by Valparaiso and now Army on Tuesday.

It was only a few weeks back he broke the 300 meter hurdles school record with a blazing time of 41.03, significantly faster than the previous mark of 41.80.

How do you feel about your overall performance at state?

Our performance at State this year was a mixed bag.

Jamire hit a hurdle and fell in the 300 Hurdles. I think this will just inspire Jamire, and I fully expect to see him on the podium in both the 110 & 300 Hurdles next year.

Ben ran outstanding in the 200 Meter dash at State. This was his 3rd season competing at the State Meet, however it was the first time as an individual, and Ben embraced the opportunity. In his first two years on the track team we had pretty strong 4x1 and 4x2 relays, so he ran on both of those relays.

Because of graduating a couple of our sprinters, we weren't able to put together quality relays so Ben and Jamire both went the way of open races. Like Jamire, I fully expect Ben to be on the podium in both the 200 & 400 Meters next year. St. Joe's has never had two athletes in one State Meet make the podium in multiple individual events. We have been close before, but it's never happened. I certainly wouldn't put it past these two guys. That would be pretty cool to see.

Who all competed at state track? What were their times and places?

Jamire Davis - 300 Meter Hurdles - Did Not Finish

Ben Peterson - 200 Meters - 3rd Place - 22.38

Talk about Jamire and Ben. Describe briefly their performances at state, and comment on what makes them special athletes and people.

Jamire and Ben are both strong students, great athletes and most importantly incredible people. Not only was I their track coach but I also had both of them in my history classes at St. Joe's. I found them to be engaged & talented students with strong work ethics and impeccable integrity. I find virtually no difference in their attitude and character from the classroom to the track. Ben & Jamire are also coachable athletes and they take pride in their effort and performances.

Jamire first came out for track as a sophomore as a sprinter. As his first season progressed, we could see that with his speed, athleticism and strong engine that the 300 Hurdles would be a good event for him. This spring, he broke our school record at 300H in regionals when he ran 41.03. This year,we also began to progress him into the 110 hurdles. He finished in 5th Place at Sectionals with a time of 16.65. I would expect him to have a chance, if healthy, to break our 110 HH school record as well.

Ben spent most of his first 2 years running on the 4x1 and 4x2 relays. This season, as he moved towards the individual events we also began his progression towards the 400 Meters. I believe the strength and confidence he gained by running open 400's and 4x4's helped him advance in the 200 as in the last month of the season Ben saw his 200M PR drop by about a whole second.

How long have you been coach? What’s the track program’s history at state, etc? Is the track program strong and where it should be? Why or why not?

I have been the head coach of track & cross country at St. Joe's since 1995, so this was my 28th season coaching track & field.

Our last State Champion was Ben Pable, as he won the DIII Shot Put in 2021.

Since I've been at St. Joe's, we have competed at State Meets in 3 different levels. When I first started in 1995, we were part of the private school association called WISAA. In 2000, WISAA dissolved and we became members of the WIAA. Since then, we have shifted between Division II(12 years) and Division III(10 years). We have been in Division III for the last 5 years.

We have sent athletes to the State Track & Field Meet in 25 of the 28 years I have coached at St. Joe's.

Our peak number of boys and girls on the track team was one of our final years in Division II with 60 athletes. After the Covid Pandemic we slipped down to only 20 athletes. In 2023, we had 31 athletes, with only 2 seniors, so we are hopeful of making a rebound in our numbers over the next few years.

What are you up to this summer? Will your track athletes be playing in college? Or what kind of offseason workouts do they do at the school in the summers?

Since 2000, we have had 50 of our athletes go on to complete at NCAA D I,II, III. So, If Jamire and Ben decide they want to compete at the NCAA level in track & field they will be able to do so, because as juniors they are already competing at a higher level than some of our athletes who went on to compete in college.

This summer, I will be working with a training group of mostly cross country athletes and sometimes we have our alumni runners come and train with them.

Both Ben & Jamire are members of the football team at St. Joe's so they will be doing summer training with them.