U.S. Rep. Bryan Steili is accepting submissions for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District 2023 Health Care Worker of the Year Award.

The award recognizes unsung heroes in our community who have gone above and beyond to care for Wisconsin families.

“Our doctors, nurses, and health care providers provide our community with the utmost care and compassion. It’s important to thank and recognize our healthcare workers for the services they provide. I look forward the recognizing this year’s heroes,” Steil said.

The recipient will be selected based on the following criteria:

Service: Displays exemplary service and performance in their profession

Dedication: Goes above and beyond the call of duty in performing their responsibilities

Selflessness: Displays self-sacrifice and selflessness in caring for others

The nominee must reside in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District (nominee may work at a facility outside the First District) and be a licensed health care professional (doctor, nurse, nurse practitioner, physician assistant, etc.).

To submit a nomination for a health care worker, use the nomination form on Congressman Steil’s website: Steil.House.Gov/Healthcare-Worker-Award.

In 2022, Congressman Steil awarded several health care workers from Southeast Wisconsin with the Health Care Worker of the Year award including: Clare O’Dell of MercyHealth, Amanda Johnson of Mercyhealth, Beth Schauer of Healthnet Rock County, Dr. Katherine Flynn of Aurora Health, and Sherry Berg, Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Steil presented awards in 2020 and 2021 to Dr. Frank Brodkey of Milton, Emily Bundy of Janesville, Casey Stubbs of Janesville, Kim Woych of Racine, and Amber Stempf of Mukwonago.