The Kenosha County Job Center will play host to a major community resource event with vendors and agencies offering a wide range of services, including those providing opportunities aimed at helping area residents thrive and succeed.
The 2023 Success Fair will take place from 12-3 p.m., Friday, June 2 at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. Many local and regional agencies, both government and non-profits, that can assist residents of all ages and demographics will be featured, according to Bobby Nash, Business Services and Community Engagement representative for Equus Workforce Solutions, which is coordinating the resource fair. The agency covers Wisconsin’s Food Share and Employment Training for Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha counties.
Currently just over 30 vendors and agencies have confirmed their attendance, however, the event is expected to draw more than 40 organizations, Nash said. The family friendly event will include agencies that provide food assistance, public benefit assistance, insurance, health, family, childcare, veteran and career services, according to Nash. Among the agencies included in the event are:
• ELEVATE and Children First- Kenosha Child Support Services
• Kenosha County Division of Workforce Development
• Women and Children's Horizons
• Professional Services Group - multiple programs
• Kenosha County Public Health - multiple programs
• PSN Family Resource Center
• Familia Dental
• Shalom Center
• Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center
• The Sharing Center
• Live Lead Safe Program
• UMOS
• Equus – FSET
• Equus – W2
• Kenosha Unified School District
• Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc.
• Kenosha Achievement Center- Early Head Start
• RKCAA WIC-Kenosha
• Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
• Lakeside Curative Services/ LCS
• Gateway Technical College
• Molina Healthcare
• The Spanish Center
• Kenosha Fire Department
• Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department/Deputy Friendly
• Kenosha Transit
• 4C's- Child Care resource & Referral
• UW-Parkside Educational Opportunity Center
The event will also have activities designed to engage children as area school and sports mascots will be in attendance and “big toys” will also be parked at the north end of the Job Center parking lot for kids to explore.
