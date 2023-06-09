Tabatha Jean Greco, 22, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping.
Tabatha Jean Greco
Related to this story
Most Popular
"They're just telling me, 'Oh, we're sorry. It's a glitch," he said. "I said, 'I just don't' think a sorry's good enough.'"
Zachariah Anderson, found guilty of killing Kenosha man whose body has not been found, sentenced to life in prison
The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.
A 25-year-old Kenosha man died after jumping into a water channel in the Chain O’ Lakes in Illinois early Sunday according to the Lake County …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Lake Andrea Beer Garden held its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, marking the beginning of a season of dri…
Kenosha Police: Woman with three children in car arrested after two people injured in alleged road rage incident
Kenosha police arrested a woman following an alleged road rage incident that resulted in injuries to two people Wednesday night.