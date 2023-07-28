A hot Thursday afternoon kicked-off the three day "Taste of Wisconsin" festival at Kenosha's harbor with food, live music, drinks and more.

Over 30 food and drink vendors were present selling their local cuisine at the event.

JR European, out of Lake Geneva, is ran by Joanne Bonsetch and Richuva Bonsetch and is on their 13th year selling their German and Eastern European recipes at Taste of Wisconsin.

"It seems like every year there's a few more vendors and a bigger turnout which is awesome," Joanne said. "You can tell it's well organized because more and more people come to it."

Richuva said his favorite part about being a vendor at the festival is being on the lakefront.

"It's a nice location," Richuva said.

JR European doesn't have a physical storefront for their business, but they sell their food at local festivals throughout Wisconsin.

"Our moms were sisters (referring to her and Richuva) and they had German restaurants and we helped them as kids," Joanne said. "We helped them at their festivals and we enjoyed it, so as adults we decided 'maybe we should do this.'"

Sanita Hofer, owner of Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds out of Milwaukee, has had a booth at Taste of Wisconsin since its inception.

"It's fun," Hofer said. "It's just community summer fun."

Although Hofer said their menu hasn't changed since they came year-one to the festival, their prices have a bit.

"It's changed with the times. As far as the menu ... everything we sell is made in Wisconsin," Hofer said.

Hofer said Taste of Wisconsin is so great because there's "a little bit of everything for everyone."

Skip Duevel and Deb Loiselle came together to Taste of Wisconsin. Being from Kenosha, Duevel has attended the event three times and decided to introduce Loiselle to the festival since she's from up-north.

"It's cool. There's a lot of good food, there's good bands, it's fun," Duevel said. "It's a cool place to come and there's a lot of awesome smells."

Duevel and Loiselle decided to grab a frozen lemonade from Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds to cool off and were walking around looking at what else they could try.

Despite coming for three years, Duevel said he likes to "try new things" instead of going to the same vendor every year.

"I would come again," Loiselle said. "It's a nice environment and it's enjoyable."

Hannah Kromm also came to Taste of Wisconsin for the first time alongside her 3-year-old son, Luca Allen and her boyfriend Tyler Allen.

"There's really good food here and there's state fair lemonade, I love it," Kromm said.

Although she hadn't eaten anything yet aside from having a lemonade, Kromm said she had her eyes on the cheese curds.

"I love cheese. It's a problem," Kromm laughed.

Kromm said she loved Taste of Wisconsin and simply being in the environment.

"I just love being out with everybody," Kromm said. "I'm a very social person so I love being here. I love this kind of stuff."