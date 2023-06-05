PARIS — Coco Gauff put aside a bloody knee and a poor stretch of play in the first set to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday.

Next for Gauff will be a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat the 19-year-old American in last year’s final at Roland Garros and is 6-0 overall in their head-to-head meetings.

Swiatek advanced Monday when her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, stopped playing because of trouble breathing while trailing 5-1 in the first set.

Gauff grabbed a 5-2 lead against Schmiedlova, but then things got more interesting. Gauff got broken while serving for the set at 5-2 and again at 5-4.

She helped the 100th-ranked Schmiedlova — who had never been past the third round at a major tournament — with a double-fault, then dumped a forehand into the net to end a 21-stroke exchange, making it 5-all. In the next game, Gauff stumbled on the slippery clay in sun-splashed but windy Court Philippe Chatrier, skinning her right knee, which she said afterward was fine.

“It’s something that reminds me … I used to always scrape my knee as a kid,” Gauff said. I’ve never gone through clay season without scraping my knee.”

After she gathered herself to claim that set, Gauff was visited by a trainer, who placed a white bandage just below her knee. The edges of that patch began to curl up as Gauff played, and she removed it soon after.

The breeze affected play throughout.

“I wasn’t really that prepared for it going in,” said Gauff, who double-faulted seven times. “The one side was gusting, like, really crazy.”

The other quarterfinal on the top half of the draw Wednesday will be No. 7 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia vs. No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Tuesday’s women’s quarterfinals are Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elina Svitolina, and 2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkovs vs. Karolina Muchova. The only seeded player in the bunch is No. 2 Sabalenka.