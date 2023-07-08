As the rain clouds went away and blue skies opened up, there were hundreds of rainbows scattered across Harbor Park- only these rainbows took the form of flags, clothing, makeup, decorations and more for Kenosha's Pride Festival.

The 11th annual Kenosha Pride Festival was held yesterday for the first time at Harbor Park. The event started with a march from Library Park to the festival grounds.

The rest of the day included various performances and featured their headliners Jade Jolie from the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Jasmine Kennedie, a drag queen from New York City and Thea Austin, the leader singer of "Snap."

"It is an LGBTQ+ festival, but more than that we are a community festival. And I don't just mean the LGBTQ+ community, I mean the greater community," Dan Seaver, president of Kenosha Pride, said. "That's why we like to hold it at large parks so that we can have that visibility and invite people in with us."

There were hundreds of people at Harbor Park meeting new friends, looking at the different vendors and celebrating what pride means to them.

Victor Escobedo came to the event and participated in the march to represent Carthage College.

"I'm supporting all of our students as well that identify in the LGBTQ+ community at Carthage since we're a really small campus. Being a predominantly white institution, representation is so important and I know that me being here representing our students is a key to student success," Escobedo said.

Escobedo said pride is important because "representation is the biggest thing to us." He said since there's people who may be closeted and feel that they don't have a place yet, it's important for him to show up and be that representation.

"Pride keeps growing every year and we encourage everyone to come out," Escobedo said. "We support everyone in every way."

Amy Jo Rupp came to the event alongside her dog Mystic who couldn't stop chasing and trying to catch the bubbles that were being blown into the air by one of the vendors.

"One of the reasons (why she is there) is because I want to support the gay community here. I'm also gay, so I'm just here to have some fun honestly," Rupp said.

For her first time at Kenosha's Pride Festival, Rupp she's looking forward to everything the festival has to offer. She's especially excited for the activities she gets to participate in with her dog.

"I'm glad that Kenosha is doing something like this," Rupp said. "I know not everybody is happy about it, but this is great."

Also at the festival for the first time, Alicia Cattoni went alongside her friend Toni Barribeau. However, this isn't Barribeau's first time at Kenosha's Pride Festival. She goes to the event every year.

"I am pride," Barribeau said wearing a shirt with the word "pride" over it. "Literally, I'm bisexual."

Cattoni's first impression of the festival is how great it is to see the "diversity and inclusion." She said it was a "nice community event" and was glad local businesses had the chance to participate as well.

The two of them came to the festival to be part of the community and to support the event.

Cara Christensen and her child Bee came to the event not only because they had to work one of the vendor tables, but because Bee is a part of the community..

"I love it. It's awesome," Cara said. "I love seeing so many places that are supportive. So many stories, so many places like that."

Seaver said over the years, he has seen the festival grow. He said the event is about "self expression."

"We have to remember why we're here. It's not just a party, it's about remembering our history, it's about reminding people that we're here and showing everyone that we're just like everybody else. We are your neighbors. There is no difference between us and everybody else," Seaver said.