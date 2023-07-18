Jesse Haack and his wife's garden bed at the ElderGarten that features many different kinds of flowers.
Tim Garland volunteered to help design the ElderGarten in 2015 pro-bono. He has been involved with the community garden ever since.
The bird houses that Jesse Haack created five years ago for the ElderGarten to attract Purple Martins to the area. He said the birds eat the flying insects in the garden.
The ElderGarten is currently looking for more volunteers and board members to help with the community garden.
The Zynnias Renee Dursun is growing in her bed in remembrance of her garden at her old house before she moved into an apartment. She used to have a big Zinnia garden so she decided to keep a piece of that at the ElderGarten.
Jesse Haack working on his wife's flower bed. The garden beds are elevated to be easier for seniors to work on them so they don't have to bend over.
The gravel garden that was designed in the ElderGarten to be a food forest that mimics the ecosystem and nature found in the community garden.
