Q: I am a woman 74 years young, brought up in a Jewish home. I do not go to the synagogue for holidays but celebrate in my own way at home. I have always tried to share holidays and traditions with my now teenage grandchild. I have recently begun to think about cremation. I have read about what my religion believes about cremation. I believe our religion is based on strong traditions yet also believe some of these no longer apply. Is cremation frowned upon, or is it beginning to take on an accepted belief for someone like me? Thank you. — (From Anonymous)

A: Dear anonymous, in considering cremation you have discovered the perfect way to ensure that you will remain anonymous forever. I do not mean to be rude or flippant and I will give your positive thoughts about cremation due respect but, unfortunately, I cannot give them my assent.

First, let us understand that both Judaism and Christianity oppose cremation, even though there is no specific prohibition in either the Hebrew Bible or the Christian Testament prohibiting cremation, both traditions favor in-ground burial so this is not just a Jewish custom.

Jewish law in a wide range of sources opposes cremation as a desecration of the dead, (Hebrew: nivul hamet).

Catholic teaching allows cremation but ashes must be kept in a sacred place, cannot be divided between family members, nor can they be scattered in the air, on land, or at sea, or preserved in jewelry, the Vatican has affirmed.

Regardless of the ancient traditions, I am still drawn to the beauty and serenity of burial.

The reasons for in-ground burial begins with an act of spiritual symmetry. In ground burial, which returns a body to the earth totally after about a hundred years, is that it brings full circle the act of divine creation of the first person. Adam was made out of earth and is destined to properly return to the earth, “For you are dust, And to dust you shall return.” (Gen 3:19)

Now you could say that cremation also returns a body to dust, just in a highly accelerated way, but the question then arises, “What is the rush?” With in ground burial your body will return to the earth in a natural and patient manner. What does the speed of cremation buy you? I don’t understand.

Also, what do you do with the ashes or as they are called in our new world dialogue, “The cremains.” It is illegal and to my mind distinctly creepy to scatter human remains. I cannot begin to tell you all the odd places where some of my old friends are scattered about. Putting Uncle Irving on the mantle next to a souvenir baseball collection is not just aesthetically offensive, it blurs the distinction between a place of life—your home—and a place of death—the cemetery.

I don’t think cremation is much cheaper than a traditional funeral. According to a study from the National Funeral Directors Association, the median cost of a funeral in the United States in 2014 was $7,181, while cremation cost $6,078.

Cremation is not more eco-friendly because of all the energy used to cremate a human body. No energy is used to decompose a casket in the ground.

I have had many people tell me that they oppose in-ground burials because they do not want people to shovel dirt on them. With all due respect, it is not likely that your sensitivities will still be active when you are dead. Also, to remove the negative connotations of the nature of planet earth, let us agree to call it earth not dirt.

Now let us consider all the valuable spiritual elements of which cremation deprives you.

Cremation deprives you of a grave where your children’s children’s children can come and say prayers and touch your gravestone and tell stories about your life on the anniversary of your death and on holidays. That grave—that sacred plot of earth—is not for you. It is for them. And if you say, “They will not come to visit.” I would say in humble love, “You do not know for certain that they will not come.”

Whenever I performed a funeral I tried to make it a point to visit the grave of a stranger to me. I picked a grave with no stones on the headstone that looks like it had not been visited recently. I would say the kaddish and el moleh prayers of our tradition and I would say quietly, “Rest in peace. You were visited today.” Graves are only partly for the dead. Mostly graves are for the living.

Do yourself a favor that will not be paid off until you die. Give yourself a grave and let your family take care of the tears and visiting.